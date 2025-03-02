Disney Dreamlight Valley Warns Players How to Avoid a Frustrating Bug in the Game’s New Update

It’s only been a few days since the release of Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Tales of Agrabah update, but the game’s developers are warning players about a bug that has yet to be resolved. The new update allows players to alter the size of various rooms in their homes, allowing greater customization than in the past. However, it appears that when players use certain dimensions on the central room of the house, it prevents them from accessing the elevator, or even being able to enter the house itself. The dimensions that are causing these issues are 6×8, 10×6, and 10×8.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We have identified an issue where players doing so may be unable to access that house upon leaving and returning, or may restrict access to the ‘Elevator’ when these specific room sizes are used,” a post on the game’s official X/Twitter account reads.”

aladdin and jasmine were added in the latest disney dreamlight valley update

Gameloft goes on to note that “these issues do not occur with other room sizes.” Basically, if you’ve already adjusted your room sizes and haven’t come across any issues, there shouldn’t be reason to worry. However, players should avoid those specific dimensions until there’s a permanent fix. At this time, Gameloft has not said if this bug will be resolved in the immediate future, or if it will be left hanging until the next free update, which is set to arrive sometime in the spring. It’s not unheard of for Gameloft to fix issues ahead of free updates, but there’s no way of knowing how quickly this resolution will be applied in the game.

Since launching in early access in 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley has been supported with a steady stream of free updates. Tales of Agrabah is the latest of these, debuting at the end of February. The update featured the in-game debuts of Aladdin and Jasmine, as well as the addition of a new Realm, a new Star Path, and features like custom room sizes. While the update resolved a number of irritating issues, it seems that it also saw the addition of this one (at the very least). Hopefully Gameloft won’t keep fans waiting too long on a resolution.

RELATED: Disney Dreamlight Valley Survey Hints at Star Wars and Muppets Content

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s next free update does not have a concrete release date outside of a “spring” launch window. Considering that we just got Tales of Agrabah, it’s a safe bet that it will be later in the season. Details are sparse about the next update, but we do know that it will have something to do with Alice in Wonderland. Gameloft released a roadmap for the first half of 2025, which included a teaser featuring the Cheshire Cat. Presumably, this means Alice herself will be appearing, but we won’t know for sure until sometime over the coming weeks.

Have you encountered this issue in Disney Dreamlight Valley? What do you think of the new update so far? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!