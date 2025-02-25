Disney Dreamlight Valley Patch Notes Reveal Everything to Expect in Tales of Agrabah Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Tales of Agrabah update is set to be released on February 26th, and its arrival is going to be a pretty big deal. The free update will add a new Realm and 2 new characters, Aladdin and Jasmine. While that would be a big enough deal on its own, there’s also a new Star Path on the way, and plenty of quality of life improvements. Over the last week, Gameloft has been slowly pulling back the curtain on all of these new details, but today the developer released full patch notes, outlining everything we can expect.

Free updates for Disney Dreamlight Valley don’t just focus on new content coming to the game; Gameloft also uses them as an excuse to fix a number of bugs and other issues that have been plaguing players. This time is no exception, and there are a number of bug fixes that should come as a relief. Often, these bugs will prohibit players from completing in-game Quests, and there are a lot that seem to have been resolved this time around. Players that don’t see a bug fix they’ve been hoping to see resolved should reach out to the developers through the game’s official social media accounts. Full patch notes from the official Disney Dreamlight Valley website can be found below.

NEW CONTENT

A new Realm door opens! Travel to the Dream Castle and through the Aladdin Realm door to arrive in Agrabah’s market inspired by Disney’s Aladdin.

Aladdin and Jasmine join the Valley, bringing with them new Friendship Quests, and majestic Friendship Rewards!

Through your Realm adventures, unlock a familiar flying carpet as a companion!

A variety of quests arrive to introduce you to brand-new stealthy gameplay mechanics, crafting your own Dreamlight Tapestry glider, and a gem stall!

Kick-back and relax in a retreat of your own making with the new Oasis Star Path. Unlock resort-inspired fashions, furniture, and even a few items for your animal companions!

Spring into action with a new in-game event, and the return of Eggstravaganza! Search your Valley for clovers and eggs, craft and unlock unique rewards, and make WALL-E’s day.

The weekly DreamSnap challenges in “Tales of Agrabah” will help you thaw off that Winter chill and kick start Spring!

Speaking of Spring, keep an eye on new and returning Spring-themed merch in Scrooge McDuck’s store!

Adjusted available Moonstone packs to introduce a new option that includes both Moonstones and a seasonal Valley inspired cosmetic item. This pack will be offered for a limited time and different seasonal cosmetic items may be offered with future updates.

IMPROVEMENTS

COOKING:

Hungry for more? With “Tales of Agrabah”, we’re also improving your cooking experience!

Scroll no more! You can now locate any recipe with a new search bar!

It’s now also easier to find meal requests, be they restaurant orders or quests, with new sorting tabs.

What’s that? You want to cook more meals with less hassle? Yes chef! Queue up a variety of meals for a small Dreamlight cost with the all-new Slow Cooker!

Save your rarer resources! Recipes with generic requirements will select suitable ingredients prioritizing the highest quantity of resources available.

UI:

But wait, there’s more! Here are some UI changes that are sure to make life in the Valley easier.

Inventory items will now display a tag as to where they are from, including the Valley and both Expansions.

Items will also indicate if they are a Villager’s favorite gift of the day so you can be sure to not miss out on sharing gifting moments with them!

OTHER

Nope, not done yet. More sweet new features!

Not one, but four new Floating Islands arrive in this update: Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust and Forgotten Lands.

Never miss out on a deal with the option to pin two Premium Shop bundles! They will remain pinned until purchased, or you decide to swap them for something else.

Expand your creativity indoors with new room size customization options. You’ll also be able to add additional rooms to secondary houses!

You’ve got… less mail! This update introduces the option to remove mailboxes from secondary houses.

Wallpapers will now feature the ability to offset the center of their designs, allowing for even more flexibility when interior decorating.

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where a squid placed on the ground could not be picked up.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t reach certain parts of the Fallen Fortress.

Fixed an issue where the “Catch Fish in Mythopia” Dreamlight Duty counter did not count.

Fixed an issue where the Pegasus critter could disappear while being chased.

Fixed an issue where Luminous Dance Flooring couldn’t be removed from some areas once placed.

Fixed an issue preventing some players from receiving DreamSnap rewards.

Fixed an issue where rain would not appear.

Fixed an issue where Mickey Mouse’s sitting animation did not display correctly.

Fixed instances causing players to receive “Initialization Error #101”.

Fixed an issue where Crafting Stations did not appear in the Furniture menu.

Fixed an issue where the First Frost Jacket and Spring Thaw Jacket were incorrectly categorized.

Fixed an issue where Animal Companions placed in Animal Companion Houses on Floating Islands did not appear.

Fixed some furniture assets that were incorrectly tagged or missing tags.

Fixed an issue where cut scenes and tutorial videos didn’t load correctly on Steam/Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where other buttons are not disabled during the Undo all confirmation pop up in Edit Mode.

Fixed an issue where Snippets could collide with and push NPCs.

Fixed an issue where the Gleam Balloon Arch furniture had 1 balloon of the wrong color out of place.

Fixed an issue where the Avatar had no collision with part of the rock near the Sealed Cave entrance.

Fixed an issue where the Onyx Crown was incorrectly available in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Fixed an issue where the Red Drapery furniture item couldn’t be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Fixed an issue where items could get stuck in the pillars on either side of the entrance inside Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Fixed an issue where items couldn’t be removed from the Wintery Pond once placed.

Fixed an issue where two clothing items were named “First Frost Dress”, “Icy Blue Gown” is now correctly named.

Fixed an issue where some clothing could cause the Avatar to display incorrectly after quickly switching between certain clothing items.

Fixed an issue where the Pocket Watch and Bard’s Cap items were in the wrong collection menu section.

Fixed issues where some clothing would clip with the Avatar and other clothing items.

Fixed an issue where items could spawn in the rocky wall section near the edge of Ariel’s Beach area.

Fixed an issue where the Archive Glade furniture item has a flame but no candle.

Fixed an issue where the tags for the Frost & Fairies Star Path items were incorrect.

Fixed an issue where a bonus reward in the Frost & Fairies Star Path had a placeholder name.

Fixed an issue where the game could freeze while collecting Star Path rewards.

Fixed an issue where items could fall inside the Biome Blockers on the bridge between the Everafter and Mythopia Biomes.

Fixed an issue where quest items placed on the Floating Island couldn’t be removed.

“The Timon Talk” quest: Fixed an issue where a chest could get stuck behind a rock.

“Old Enemies” quest: Fixed an issue that prevented the quest from progressing.

“Down to Earth” quest: Fixed an issue where a misplaced Spare Telescope could not be picked up, blocking the quest’s completion.

“Collect ‘Em All: Attic Mode” quest: Fixed an issue where an Alien toy could get stuck in the cave.

“The Old Enemies” quest: Fixed an issue where removing the trap did not progress the quest.

“The Chronicles of the Ancients” quest: Fixed an issue where a placed table did not register in the quest steps.

“Timon Talk” quest: Fixed an issues where the Unfortunate Fish Bones could not be picked up.

“Relax!” quest: Fixed an issue where it was not clear what Pumbaa’s napping spots were and added VFX make this clearer.

“A Moth to a Flame” quest: Fixed an issues where taking a photo of some blockers in the “Mysterious Flames Block the Path!” step in the Storybook Vale expansion did not progress the quest.

“A Deal with Ursula” quest: Fixed an issue where the player might not have been able to place the 4th crystal.

“The Company of the Wolf” quest: Fixed additional issues causing the buried items to land in an unreachable area.

Are you excited for the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? How do you feel about all the bug fixes on the way? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!