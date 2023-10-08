Disney Dreamlight Valley's Haunted Mansion Content Finally Returns

Last month, Disney Dreamlight Valley added content based on Disney's Haunted Mansion. Specifically, when the new season began, players were given the chance to buy a bundle that gives the player's home a design based on the iconic park attraction. Unfortunately, that item was removed from the Premium Shop immediately after release, as players began to encounter a bug that would not allow them to access the game. The bug itself was quickly fixed, and players were reimbursed the Moonstones, but the bundle remained unusable. Now the Haunted Mansion bundle is working again, and is available for purchase on the Premium Shop!

A video featuring the Haunted Mansion bundle can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Make room for 999 happy haunts in your Valley.



The Haunted Mansion Bundle is back in the Premium Shop for a limited time with two delightfully frightful styles to choose from! pic.twitter.com/0qYDg8cqvQ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 7, 2023

As can be seen in the video, the Haunted Mansion bundle includes two different styles: one classic, and one "Haunted Before Christmas" style; the latter option covers the mansion in pumpkins and Christmas lights! For those hoping to decorate their valley for the holidays, it should make for an excellent option (especially now that's it's actually working)!

Disney Dreamlight Valley Free-to-Play

Disney Dreamlight Valley released in early access last year on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is set to go free-to-play at some point this year, but there has been no indication when that might take place. With 2023 quickly drawing to a close, it remains to be seen whether that's still coming this year, or if plans might have changed. Disney Dreamlight Valley was developed by Gameloft, the team behind Disney Speedstorm. That game released in a similar fashion, starting in early access before going free-to-play last month.

Until Disney Dreamlight Valley gets a full release, the only way to play the game is by purchasing one of the various Founder's Packs, or by playing through Xbox Game Pass. Disney Dreamlight Valley offers cross-saves, allowing players to freely jump between most versions of the game. For people that game on multiple platforms, that feature could come in handy when Disney Dreamlight Valley goes free-to-play. However, it should be noted that the PS4 and PS5 versions do not offer cross-saves.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Next Update

At this time, Gameloft has not announced when the next update will be released for Disney Dreamlight Valley. A roadmap released in May only listed updates through the month of September. The roadmap did tease that "a new chapter begins in late 2023." In that section, new characters, new frontiers, a new royal tool, and multiplayer were all listed. Since the game's early access release last year, Gameloft has never let too much time pass between updates, so we'll likely have a better idea of what's coming sometime in the month of November.

Are you planning to buy the Haunted Mansion bundle? Have you been enjoying Disney Dreamlight Valley? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!