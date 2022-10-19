Disney Dreamlight Valley Free Update Adds Scar and More

Disney Dreamlight Valley's first major free content update is officially here. Developer Gameloft has released Scar's Kingdom, which includes the new Sunlit Plateau Biome alongside the iconic The Lion King villain Scar. In addition to the new content, a bundled set of fixes and improvements have also been released.

"From the start, we've promised our players regular content updates as part of Early Access and beyond, and we couldn't be happier to deliver on that with our first update," said Nicholas Mainville, Game Director for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as part of the announcement. "Bringing Scar into the ongoing story of Dreamlight Valley and giving players a chance to embrace their 'bad' sides, while diving into this unique world filled with brand-new twists should be welcoming to even the most heroic of fans, and we can't wait for players to hop in."

#DisneyDreamlightValley Update 1 – Scar's Kingdom is now LIVE!✨



Featuring a new story expansion, Star Path, and various fixes and improvements, this Update has tricks and treats for all! Read more here: https://t.co/lnt5bZhzQt pic.twitter.com/fglvK66aA2 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 19, 2022

In addition to the new content update, a major patch has also gone live fixing and changing just... a whole lot of things. You can check out the full patch notes for the Scar's Kingdom update, straight from the source, below:

TOP FIXES

- Improved stability & performance on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

- Improved Founder's Pack item granting in player mailboxes. This should help resolve some issues which have persisted. The team will continue to investigate additional fixes if any players continue to encounter issues

- Improved Cloud Save system. In the case of a Cloud Save conflict, players will now be prompted by an in-game pop-up to select which save file they would like to sync with. A screenshot is included later in these patch notes

- Reduced the intensity of lightning storms flashes

- Fixed an issue which prevented players picking up the lightbulb in WALL·E's house

- Stone Soup is now recognized as cooked for players who are stuck on "The Spirits of Nature" quest

- Fixed Memory Pieces that spawned within the counter in Scrooge's Store

- Wild crops (mushrooms, spices, etc.) will now respawn in a different place every morning. This means that crops spawning in inaccessible areas will not remain inaccessible and will respawn in a new location every day

- Rain will now properly water plants

- Improved the zone within which 'The Honored Place' registers in "The Ceremony" quest

IMPROVEMENTS & OPTIMIZATION

- Improved stability & performance on PlayStation 4

- Improved stability & performance on Nintendo Switch

- Optimized textures on PlayStation 4

- Improved interior lighting

- Mickey, Merlin & Goofy went shopping and redecorated their homes!

- Improved Furniture Edit Mode controls for controllers

- Optimized audio to reduce file sizes

- Various performance optimizations across all platforms

- Improved the performance of large gardens

- Reduced the number of mushrooms required for Merlin's quests

- Adjusted the placement of some floating islands in the sky

- Campfires are now craftable

- Improvements and optimizations to Sunlit Plateau trees

- Reworded some quest objectives to make them more clear

- Improved the navigation of water characters between bodies of water

- Water characters are more likely to be drawn to the player when standing near a shore

- Donald Duck has finally found his land-legs, reducing how long his tantrums last

- Water characters will now be able to swim behind Skull Rock instead of having to go inland to get from one side of the beach to the other

- Fixed a lag spike that occurred when it started raining

- Rebalanced wood spawns in the different biomes to make it easier to get various types of wood

- Inventory will now stay open while opening item and motif bags

- Improved clarity for which Realms have been unlocked and which still need to be unlocked in the castle

BUG FIXES

Quest Progression (By Quest Giver)

Anna (Frozen Realm)

Elsa

- Elsa will now remain outside until you have the pickaxe upgrade to deal with the ice crystals

- Fixed a blocker during the "Follow Elsa to explore the Ice Cavern" objective

- Fixed an issue which prevented players picking up the Orange Crest in Elsa's Cavern

- Fish pie is now recognized as cooked for players who are stuck on the "What Home Feels Like" quest

Maui

- Fixed an issue which prevented players from fishing near the raft on Skull Rock

- Maui will no longer get stuck after breaking the sea debris in the "A Tale of Stone and Fire" quest

Mickey

- Mickey has an extra cracker recipe in his house waiting to be picked up for players stuck during the "Foodception" quest

- Mickey will now wait for the player in his house during his initial gardening quest

Minnie

- Minnie has an extra flowerpot in her house waiting to be picked up for players stuck during the "Language of Flowers" quest

- The clock tower will now be recognized by Minnie without having to create another

Moana

Mother Gothel

- Fixed instances of the key being inaccessible in the Glade of Trust

- The dawn fragment is now recognized as cooked for players who are stuck on the "Restoring the Sunstone" quest

Scrooge

- Catfish can be found near the docks on Dazzle Beach for players who are stuck on the "What's Bad for Business" quest

WALL·E

Global

- Fixed instances of characters not being able to talk to one another during "listen" objectives

Inaccessible Object and Memory Piece Fixes (By Location)

- Scrooge's Store Counter

- Elsa's Cavern

- Merlin's Dreamlight Library

- Angled table in Mickey's House

- Prince Eric's Castle

- Ursula's House

- Peaceful Meadow

- Frosted Heights

- Floating island in the Glade of Trust

- Sunlit Plateau

- Objects stuck in medium-sized forest rocks

- Objects stuck in crafting tables

Furniture Edit Mode

- Meals, seeds and flowers can now properly be placed on tables

- Player house doors will no longer block certain objects like radios

- Tableware can now be selected properly when placed on a table

- Chessboard can now be selected properly when placed on a table

- Furniture placed near the bridge in the Plaza can now be selected properly

- Furniture in the Elephant Graveyard in the Sunlit Plateau can now be selected properly

- Objects placed on the stall can now be selected properly

- Furniture placed near the Mystical Cave entrance can now be selected properly

- Fixed issues picking up ceiling items

- Maui's Island can now be selected properly

Other Bug Fixes

- Improved Founder's Pack item granting in player mailboxes. This should help resolve some issues which have persisted. The team will continue to investigate additional fixes if any players continue to encounter issues.

- Improved Cloud Save system. In the case of a Cloud Save conflict, players will now be prompted by the following in-game pop-up to select which save file they would like to sync with. Please note, "Yyy" in the below screenshot represents the field where your avatar's name will appear.

- Fixed Scrooge's Store meeting points for characters

- Made Ursula easier to talk to in her house

- Fixed the position of certain mining rocks to allow for better character navigation to them

- Fixed an issue which prevented Maui's Islet and Minnie's house from being selectable in grid edit mode

- Fixed an issue which caused Donald's house to float (and we're not talking about in the water)

- Fixed floating items in Chez Remy & at Goofy's Stall

- Furniture from characters' homes that shouldn't be obtainable have been removed from the furniture menu and Scrooge's Store item pool

- Fixed an issue which turned the water pink in Ursula's house

- Fixed an issue allowing players to walk into the bookshelf in Prince Eric's castle

- Water characters can no longer walk through rocks

- Fixed Marinated Herring meal icon

- Small urban hedges are no longer missing the inside of their model

- Removed two "test" items from Scrooge's Store

- Fixed fishing ripples spawning within rocks in the Forgotten Lands

- Adjusted the size and visuals of the constellation furniture for Moana's quest

- Fixed an issue preventing the Orchid Sunbird from granting rewards when receiving its favorite gift

- Campfires now emit sound

- The jingle when getting a "critical hit" now stops at the correct time

- Fixed Streaming Friendly music to remove tracks which triggered claims

- Fixed prices for items appearing in the delivery system

- Removed items from random bags, Scrooge's Store, and the delivery system that should not appear there

- Fixed game logo for Japanese and Chinese versions

- Fixed the wrong skybox appearing in Scrooge's Store

- Fixed food disappearing from the shelves in Chez Remy

- Fixed instances in which characters would remark about the wrong time of day. Goofy, however, will continue to misjudge the weather

- Fixed instances of characters fishing the wrong way on the beach

- Fixed Ariel becoming unlocked before fixing her house

- Removed various quest items that would stay in players' inventories after a quest was completed

- Removed unavailable items from characters' daily favorite items list

- The magical crystal will now appear properly on the pedestal in the Forgotten Lands during Ursula's quest

- Fixed the exhaustion effect not displaying properly

- Various audio and SFX fixes

- The player's legs will no longer shrink while wearing some types of clothes

- Fixed issues that affected Mickey's eyes

As noted above, the new Disney Dreamlight Valley update is now available. More broadly, Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently available in Early Access on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for anyone that has purchased a Founder's Pack or with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. A full release is set for 2023. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Disney life-sim and adventure video game right here.

What do you think about the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley release? Have you been playing the video game for yourself as of yet? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Disney and gaming!