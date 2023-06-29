Disney Illusion Island Reveals New Story Trailer

Disney Illusion Island is one month away from release, and developer Dlala Studios has revealed a new trailer. The Nintendo Switch exclusive will put players in the roles of Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy in an all-new platforming adventure. Today's trailer focuses on the game's story, which sees the Fab Four traveling to the island of Monoth after receiving an invitation for a free picnic. However, the picnic was a ruse, and the people of Monoth are in need of help recovering the Tomes of Knowledge from three different biomes.

The new story trailer can be found embedded below.

Announced during a Nintendo Direct last year, Disney Illusion Island is a 2D platformer playable for up to four players locally. While today's trailer focuses primarily on the game's story, it also offers a look at the gameplay, as well. Unlike other platformers, there is no combat in Disney Illusion Island, and players will have to use their wits to avoid obstacles as they make their way through the game's world. The game's animation takes inspiration from the current Mickey & Friends shorts, as well as the Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios. From everything shown thus far, it certainly looks like Dlala has done a great job capturing the look and feel!

Over the years, there have been a number of truly great games starring Mickey and his friends. During a digital preview earlier this year, ComicBook.com had a chance to speak with Dlala Studios about Disney Illusion Island, and the studio cited a number of beloved Disney games as inspiration. The developer specifically cited Castle of Illusion and Disney's Magical Quest, which could be a good omen for the game! It remains to be seen whether Disney Illusion Island will be able to reach the same heights as those '90s classics, but Mickey fans will be able to find out for themselves when the game launches on July 28th.

Are you looking forward to Disney Illusion Island? What did you think of the game's new story trailer? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!