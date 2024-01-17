Disney Lorcana Announces Launch Dates for 2024 Sets, Reveals New Intro Product

Disney Lorcana has revealed the launch dates for the four sets it plans to release this year. Today, Ravensburger revealed the launch dates for all four Disney Lorcana sets planned for release in 2024. While the release date of Into the Inklands was already known, the launch dates for the other three (currently unnamed) sets are brand new. The release dates for Disney Lorcana's new sets are as follows:

Into the Inklands

February 23, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; March 8, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.

February 23, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; March 8, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney. To Be Announced (May 2024)

May 17, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; May 31, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.

May 17, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; May 31, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney. To Be Announced (August 2024)

August 9, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; August 23, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.

August 9, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; August 23, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney. To Be Announced (November 2024)

November 15, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; November 29, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.

Of note is that Disney Lorcana plans to continue launching sets at hobby stores two weeks before mass retail release. We'll also note that the August 2024 set conveniently lines up with Gen Con, which takes place August 1st through August 4th, and that the fall set will be released right before the holiday season.

Ravensburger is also launching an new standalone product called Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway, a "progressive learn-to-play experience" designed to teach players how to play the game. The game starts off with two 30-card Disney Lorcana decks and adds more card to each deck to help players learn about various card types and gameplay. By the time players complete the Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway, they'll have two complete standard Disney Lorcana decks that can be used in gameplay. Gateway will be released on August 9, 2024, with a retail price of $24.99.