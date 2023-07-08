Disney Lorcana Previews Six More Cards, Including a Giant Tinker Bell

Several new cards were revealed for Disney Lorcana this week. Several European influencers and tabletop journalists received previews for Disney Lorcana, adding 6 more cards to the set and bringing the number of officially revealed cards to 102. The new cards include characters from 101 Dalmatians, Emperor's New Groove, and The Sword and the Stone, bringing even more variation to the inaugural Lorcana set and providing some teases about some potentially powerful new cards. You can check out the cards below, along with our previews as to what they can do.

Simba, Protective Cub Simba, Protective Cub is a 2-Ink cost Amber card with 2 Strength and 3 Willpower. Simba is a Bodyguard card, which forces players to challenge this card if they're able. Simba's role is to protect cards early in the game, giving them a way to collect Lore without being challenged (or at least diverting some attention from other cards.) While Simba doesn't have a lot of Willpower, it's good either in early game or as a diversion. prevnext

Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy is a 6-Ink cost Steel card with 4 Strength and 5 Willpower. As a Shift card, Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy can be put into play at a discount if players have another Tinker Bell card in play (such as the 3-Ink cost Tinker Bell, Tiny Tactician card). Tinker Bell has the ability to spread damage out in two ways – her Rock the Boat ability deals 1 damage to all opposing characters, while the Puny Pirate! card deals 2 damage to an opposing character when Tinker Bell banishes a character. This means that Tinker Bell not only deals a ton of splash damage as soon as its put into play, it also has the potential to deal 6 damage every turn. This is one of my favorite cards to appear so far, and it could be a very powerful card in the first set. prevnext

Merlin, Self-Appointed Mentor Merlin, Self-Appointed Mentor is a 3-Ink cost Sapphire card with 3 Strength and 4 Willpower. With the Support keyword, Merlin can add its strength to another character's strength card, which provides a useful buff to help clear opponent cards with high Willpower. Merlin, Self-Appointed Mentor will be able to help players punch above a card's weight class while still collecting Lore. prevnext

Befuddle Befuddle is an Action card that provides players with a way to banish some low cost cards back to their hand (or alternatively protect those cards from potentially being banished.) Action cards like Befuddle will be useful in providing ways to get rid of cards that they can't otherwise deal with, although Befuddle's versatility is limited since it can only clear low cost cards and doesn't banish them. prevnext

Pongo, Ol' Rascal Pongo, Ol Rascal is a 4-Ink cost Ruby card with 2 Strength and 3 Willpower. Pongo, Ol' Rascal has the potential to be a very potent card thanks to its 2 Lore and Evasive keyword. Only cards with Evasive can challenge Pongo, Ol' Rascal, which means that an unprepared player may face the prospect of Pongo collecting 2 Lore on every turn unless they have an alternate way to clear the card from play. prevnext