Disney Lorcana Adds Anna, New Keyword, and More

Disney Lorcana is continuing to reveal new cards at a steady pace. This week, Ravensburger revealed eight new cards for Disney Lorcana, its upcoming Disney-themed trading card game. The new cards revealed a new ability that ties to the unique “Song” cards at the heart of the game, with some musically-inclined cards able to play Song cards above their cost. We now have over half of the Disney Lorcana cards officially revealed with the card game due out in just over two weeks. This will be one of the hottest card games of the year and these reveals let players dig a little deeper into potential strategies and deck-building themes.

You can check out the new card reveals below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Break

Break is a 2-cost Steel card that allows a player to banish an item. This card is a simple way to clear any item from play, although we can see from the previous card that a Break isn’t necessarily a permanent option.

If It’s Not Baroque

If It’s Not Baroque is a 3-Ink cost Sapphire card that allows players to return an item card from the discard to your hand. A handy card to have if a player has a deck that relies heavily on a particular item to function.

Fan the Flames

Fan the Flames is a 1-Ink cost Ruby Action card. It readies a chosen character automatically, which is a good way to protect a card from being challenged on an opponent’s turn.

Ursula’s Shell Necklace

Ursula’s Shell Neckless is an Item card, which stays on the field once played. In this case, it’s meant to be paired up with the Ariel and Sebastian cards we saw earlier this week, as it allows players to pay 1 ink to draw a card whenever a player plays a song. Considering a player will typically play two cards per turn – 1 into the Inkwell and at least 1 into play – Ursula’s Shell Neckless potentially helps a player mitigate the prospect of a shrinking hand every turn.

Sebastian, Court Composer

Sebastian, Court Composer is a 2-Ink cost Amber Card with 2 Strength and 2 Willpower. Sebastian notably has the Singer keyword we saw with Ariel, which allows him to be used to play Song cards that cost up to 4. Remember that characters can “Sing” cards without paying their Ink cost by being exerted. Sebastian provides an early-game way to get Song cards out into the field, ramping up a deck a bit earlier in the game.

Gaston, Arrogant Hunter

Gaston, Arrogant Hunter is a 2-Ink cost Sapphire card with 4 Strength and 2 Willpower. Gaston, Arrogant Hunter is an interesting card as he has the Reckless ability, which means that he must challenge every turn if able and can’t quest. He exists purely as a way to clear opponent’s cards, especially with his higher than normal Strength value for a low cost card.

Ariel, Spectacular Singer

Ariel, Spectacular Singer is a 3-Ink cost Amber card with 2 Strength and 3 Willpower. Ariel, Spectacular Singer is the first card with the “Singer” keyword, which allows her to play song cards at a higher cost than usual. She’s particularly suited for being a Singer thanks to her Musical Debut ability, which lets her pull a Song from the first 4 cards from a player’s deck when she’s played.

Anna, Heir to Arendelle

Anna, Heir to Arendelle is a 4-Ink cost Amethyst card with 2 Strength and 4 Willpower. Her card’s Loving Heart ability triggers when an Elsa card is already in play, “freezing” an opponent’s card and preventing them from readying at the start of their next turn. This ability syncs up nicely with Elsa, Snow Queen’s ability, which can forcibly exert a character every turn.