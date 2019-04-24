Try Your Luck With Andy’s Toy Chest in ‘Toy Story’ Monopoly

The floodgates opened on Toy Story 4 merch this week, but arguably the best new product to come out of the wave is a special edition of Monopoly based on the Disney / Pixar franchise. If you’re looking for a board game for the whole family, your search is at an end.

Players can use their Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, Jessie, Alien, or Rex token to move around the gameboard and visit iconic locations from the films like Andy’s Room, Al’s Toy Barn, and the Claw Machine. Chance and Community Chest cards were replaced with Andy’s Toy Chest cards and Birthday cards. Like the original Monopoly game, the objective is to build houses and pay rent, aiming to be the player with the most money at the end of the game.

If you want to add the Toy Story edition of Monopoly to your own toy chest, the only place you can get it at the moment is right here at Walmart for $19.82. UPDATE: Now available on Amazon. At the time of writing, it was only available to order online for store pickup, but that might change as stock is replenished. As for the rest of the Toy Story 4 toy lineup, you can find a ton of new action figures, and LEGO sets right here. Funko also released new Toy Story 4 Pop figures which you can grab here.

On a related note, Disney’s animated classic The Lion King also got brand new Monopoly game this month. As you will see, they really pulled out all the stops with this edition. Features include six golden tokens (Timon, Simba, Nala, Mufassa, Pumbaa, and Scar) and a Pride Rock that holds the Destiny cards (replaces Chance and Community Chest cards) and plays music from the film.

The Lion King edition of Monopoly is available to pre-order right here at Amazon for $39.99 with shipping slated for June. However, the game is already available from Walmart, though it sold out quickly after the launch last week. Keep tabs on that link for a restock if you want to get it early. The official feature list and description is available below.

DISNEY THE LION KING THEMED GAMEBOARD: This edition of the Monopoly game features a gameboard with artwork inspired by The Lion King movie; players can imagine Simba’s journey to become king

INCLUDES 6 CHARACTER TOKENS: The Monopoly: Lion King Edition game comes with 6 tokens; fans of Disney The Lion King can play as Timon, Simba, Nala, Mufassa, Pumbaa, or Scar

PRIDE ROCK PLAYS MUSIC: Pride Rock holds the Destiny cards and plays music

FEATURES MEMORABLE MOMENTS AND LOCATIONS FROM THE MOVIE: The Title Deed cards are made up of unforgettable moments and locations from Disney The Lion King movie

INCLUDES DESTINY CARDS: Destiny cards replace Chance cards and Community Chest cards in this version of the Monopoly game, and they are inspired by The Lion King movie

“Celebrate Simba’s journey to become king with this Monopoly: The Lion King Edition game. Players move around the gameboard as their favorite Lion King character, buying as many Pride Lands themed properties as they can. The gameboard features artwork inspired by The Lion King motion picture and comes with 6 character tokens. The more a player owns, the more rent they can collect from other players. The last player with money when all other players have gone bankrupt wins! The Lion King themed edition of the Monopoly game makes a great gift for fans of the Disney movie and is a fun choice to play on family game night.”

