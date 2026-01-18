Disney Removes 14 Games From Steam Without Warning

Without warning, Disney has quietly removed numerous games from Steam. Typically, when something of this nature happens, developers and publishers provide ample warning. This gives players time to purchase the games before they are delisted. Even when delisted, players are typically able to play the games if they purchased them beforehand. However, with the sudden removal, this option is not available for the 14 games that Disney has removed. Even more baffling is that there has been no comment from Disney to explain this decision.

With Disney’s removal of these games from Steam, fans must look elsewhere if they want to play them. The games removed are from two decades of gaming history, including older nostalgic titles and more recent ones. Thankfully, the popular Disney Dreamlight Valley is safe as is older Marvel games. But here are the 14 games that Disney has delisted from Steam overnight.

Afterlife

Armed and Dangerous

Disney’s Chicken Little: Ace in Action

Disney Fairies: Tinker Bell’s Adventure

Disney’s Hercules

Disney Planes

Disney The Princess and the Frog

Disney Winnie the Pooh

Disney Pixar Cars: Radiator Springs Adventures

Disney Pixar Finding Nemo

Disney Pixar Toy Story Mania!

Lucidity

Phineas and Ferb: New Inventions

Stunt Island

Seemingly, no category was safe from Disney’s purge. The affected games include movie tie-ins, children’s games, and original projects. Many of these are also from studios not under Disney’s control, such as LucasArts. It remains to be seen if this list will grow, but for now, there is a lot of confusion as to why Disney has made this decision and why now.

Fans have expressed outrage, with many being upset that there was no prior warning. Some are speculating it could be a licensing issue, while some have expressed hope that a remastered collection of many of these games could be on the way, and Disney cleared the original releases ahead of time.

Another possibility is that the games could return. We have seen other delisted games return to Steam and other digital storefronts after initially being removed. This varies, and there is no guarantee that Disney’s batch of games will return. For now, fans just have to accept that these games are delisted and most find alternative ways to access them.

It is not uncommon to see games delisted from storefronts. Typically, an expiring license or legal issues are the main cause. What makes this situation peculiar is the lack of warning. While there will always be some players who are upset at a delisting, this frustration can be reconciled if they had fair warning. By suddenly removing these games from Steam, Disney has denied that closure. With Disney being such a large name, one has to wonder if other publishers will follow suit and repeat this action.

