Disney Dreamlight Valley Rings In the New Year with a Free Gift Code

The last year has been pretty good to Disney Dreamlight Valley fans. A brand-new expansion brought players a new world to explore, and free updates added some long-awaited characters. Cinderella and Snow White are finally in the Valley, along with Aladdin and Jasmine, and plenty more. Though the big content updates are done for the year, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans still have a few new gifts to enjoy as we closed out 2025. Along with a fresh quality-of-life update, Gameloft is treating players to a new Disney Dreamlight Valley code.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether you just got DDV as a holiday gift or have been playing all year, it’s always a magical time to jump into the Disney cozy game. Along with the last major free update of 2025, Disney Dreamlight Valley recently got some quality-of-life fixes to streamline gameplay. And as a final gift for the year, players can now claim a brand-new free decor item in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s how to get yours.

New Disney Dreamlight Valley Free Code Adds Festive Lantern Decor Items

On December 31st, the official @DisneyDLV account shared a new free code for players to redeem. This latest free code unlocks festive star-shaped New Year Community Lanterns. The decor item can be used to add a little extra sparkle to your Valley. To get them, you’ll just need to log in to Disney Dreamlight Valley and redeem the code HAPPYNEWYEAR2026.

Welcome the approaching new year by redeeming this free code, "HAPPYNEWYEAR2026" and decorate your Valley with the new festive New Year Community Lanterns! 🏮 pic.twitter.com/vjH0MdJ88n — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) December 31, 2025

If this is your first time redeeming a code in DDV, here’s a quick reminder of how to do it. First, you’ll need to launch Disney Dreamlight Valley. Then, head to the “Settings” menu and navigate to “Help.” In the Help menu, you should see an area to type in a free code for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

To get the free New Year’s Community Lanterns, type the code HAPPYNEWYEAR2026. You should get a message saying that your code has been successfully redeemed. Then, head to your mailbox in Disney Dreamlight Valley to claim the item. Once you do, it will appear in the Furniture menu in the game.

The New Year’s Community Lanterns are a singular decor item. You can place them in any open space in the Valley, where they will freely float in the sky. They can’t be placed directly in the central plaza or anywhere that they overlap with items on the ground, even though the lanterns themselves float. From the looks of it, players can only get one copy of the New Year’s Lanterns, so alas, you won’t be able to bathe entire biomes in sparkly lights.

Screenshot by ComicBook

There is no listed expiration date for the Disney Dreamlight Valley New Year’s lantern code. Most codes do eventually expire, so you’ll want to make sure to grab this free decor item ASAP to ensure you’re able to claim it. With this last gift to round out 2025, the year is coming to a close in the beloved cozy Disney game. Hopefully, that means that Gameloft will share details for the 2026 Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap soon enough. But until then, there’s Cinderella to unlock, the new Wishblossom Ranch expansion to explore, and this free gift code to redeem.

What do you hope to see from Disney Dreamlight Valley in 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!