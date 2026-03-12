The First New Pokémon in Winds and Waves Might’ve Been Revealed (& It’s Perfect)

One of the most exciting aspects of a new Pokemon generation is the new Pokemon that will be added. Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves features a completely new region full of exciting Pokemon to discover. We’ve already gotten a look at the official starters for Generation 10: Browt the Grass-type, Pombon the Fire-type, and Gecqua the Water-Type. Aside from these, we know nothing about the rest of the Pokemon added in this regional Dex. That is, unless another recently released Pokemon game has already revealed the next Pokemon coming in Generation 10.

Pokemon Pokopia has launched to massive success on the Nintendo Switch 2. Fans have been loving the cozy vibes it has brought to the series, but there is another reason to be excited. Among the Pokemon in the game is a new one, and one that may be the first official reveal for Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves outside of the starters. The standout addition in Pokemon Pokopia is Stereo Rotom, a new Pokemon that has not appeared in any other game before. Could this be the first new Pokemon confirmed for Pokemon Winds and Waves, or just a fun addition to Pokemon’s coziest game?

Pokemon Pokopia Teases the First Gen 10 Pokemon

image courtesy of the pokemon company

While Pokemon Pokopia introduces many regional variants, DJ Rotom feels different. It isn’t just the cozy game’s version of a Pokemon inhabiting a stereo, but a brand new form of a Pokemon that has set a precedent. While each form of Rotom is a different version of the base Rotom, they are considered unique and individual Pokemon. With this new form’s introduction in Pokemon Pokopia, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company may be setting it up to join Generation 10 in Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves.

What makes DJ Rotom seem even more likely to be added to Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves is the new typing. Each time Rotom gains a new form, it changes type. DJ Rotom drops the Ghost-type and picks up the Normal-type, making it Electric and Normal. This aligns with how other Rotom forms have acquired new types to match the appliances they inhabit. With it inhabiting a stereo, Normal-type makes sense, as many sound-based moves belong to Normal. In particular, Boomburst would be a fantastic signature move for this new Rotom form.

If this is the first new Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves, it sets an expectation for designs. Even as a new form for Rotom, the design looks great and could indicate more good designs for Generation 10. Not only that, but it’s a fairly unique typing that leans into a more niche Pokemon style with a focus on sound-based attacks. Game Freak could be cooking with a real fire if this is the type of Pokemon we can expect to see in Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves

Stereo Rotom Could Be a Bait & Switch

image courtesy of the pokemon company

While DJ Rotom is an exciting possibility, it is just that. There is no guarantee that we’ll see this new Rotom form as a usable Pokemon in Generation 10. Even if Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves include it, it may not be a usable Pokemon. It could simply be a fun side activity, especially if secret bases make a return. I imagine having DJ Rotom in the player’s base and playing various soundtracks for them while they relax. This possessed stereo could certainly be a great addition to the roster, but unless we have confirmation from Game Freak, it is just speculation.

Rotom has appeared in other forms across the series, but not always as a usable Pokemon. We’ve seen Rotom possess a cell phone and a bike, acting more as a tool for the player rather than a partner Pokemon. While stereo Rotom seems a bit unwieldy for the protagonist to carry with them on an adventure, it’s possible that it could be left at the player’s home and connect to an app on the PokeDex, allowing for tunes and jam sessions on the road.

The other option is that DJ Rotom won’t even appear in Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves. Just because it appears in Pokemon Pokopia doesn’t mean that Game Freak is obligated to include it in Generation 10. Pokemon that appear in spin-offs haven’t always been added to the mainline games. However, with the popularity of Pokemon Pokopia, there may be a chance it makes it through regardless. Speculation will likely follow the Pokemon to appear in Gen 10 until it releases, but Rotom has already stirred up the conversation.

Pokemon Winds & Waves Makes Me Hopeful for New Designs

Image courtesy of Game Freak

I’ll admit, I was disappointed with a lot of the Pokemon designs in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Scolvillain, in particular, let me down, as I love spicy food and always wanted a Fire and Grass-type Pokemon. But it’s the only example, as Game Freak’s designs have been questionable across the past generations. But Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves have a chance to deliver some of the best designs we’ve seen in years if the starters are anything to go by. DJ Rotom’s stereo form is one of the first indicators that this is true.

Rotom has many forms, and they’ve always toed the line between goofy and good. The stereo form actually looks good and plays into an unexpected role. While some of Pokemon Pokopia’s designs are hit or miss, the game absolutely delivered with Rotom. I want that same creativity to go into Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves, especially if we see more of the unused type combinations that have not been touched throughout the entire franchise.

The starters and DJ Rotom have me hopeful that Generation 10 is full of solid and well-thought-out designs. If we see the starters remain on two legs, this will almost certainly be a knock-out Generation. The aesthetics already look vastly improved over Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, so now we just need the Pokemon to follow this formula. We have until 2027 to see more designs for Generation 10, but excitement for the next mainline Pokemon games has never been this high. With the Nintendo Switch 2’s upgraded hardware, Pokemon fans may be in for a massive treat.

