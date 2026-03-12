Epic Games Replies to Fortnite Fan Complaints About V-Bucks Price Increase

Epic Games has released a new response in the wake of Fortnite fans complaining about the upcoming increase in price to V-Bucks. Earlier this week, Epic announced that it needed to increase V-Bucks costs to help “pay the bills” for Fortnite. While the V-Bucks packs in-game will remain the same price when this change takes hold on March 19th, packs will now include fewer V-Bucks than before, which will naturally make skins and other accessories in the Item Shop more expensive. Now, in the wake of so much pushback to this announcement, Epic has tried to make it clear that it’s listening to its community.

In a reply on Reddit, Epic community manager Sean McIntosh responded to the list of complaints that Fortnite players currently have with the game. While many expressed frustration at the V-Bucks price increase, others said that they found the game’s current season, which is Chapter 7 Season 1, to be greatly underwhelming. McIntosh said that he appreciated the feedback that players were providing and expressed excitement to share more about Chapter 7 Season 2.

“Appreciate the posts in these threads today, everyone,” said McIntosh. “There’s been a lot of feedback here not just about the V-Bucks changes, but sharing your feelings about Fortnite as a whole – especially on this current season. Can’t wait to show you next week’s update.”

Will Epic Reverse Course on the V-Bucks Price Increase?

While McIntosh has made it clear that Epic is trying to hear out what Fortnite players have to say, there’s almost no chance that the company will undo these price changes to V-Bucks. A big part of this is surely because Fortnite is no longer seeing the massive growth in players that it had a few years ago. Although it still boasts one of the largest player bases of any video game, to not be bringing in as many new players likely means that Epic’s profits have started to become stagnant. As such, the easiest way to rectify this stagnation is to increase prices, even if it doesn’t go over well with fans.

Even if V-Bucks are about to become more costly, Epic is trying to provide new value to Fortnite in different ways. This is most prominently seen by the game’s original mode, Save the World, going free-to-play next month. Once this move takes hold, it will lead to the entirety of Fortnite being free to experience moving forward.

