Doctor Strange Is Coming to Fortnite, Claims Leaker

Doctor Strange is reportedly coming to Fortnite. The Marvel hero made his big mainstream debut in 2016 with his first live-action appearance in the MCU. The character quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to his mind-bending powers and Benedict Cumberbatch’s charismatic performance. Doctor Strange has continued to grow in popularity following his appearances in the last two Avengers films and Spider-Man: No Way Home. To continue his hot streak, Marvel is releasing the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this May and it seems like Marvel will once again utilize Fortnite as a marketing tool.

According to reputable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, Doctor Strange will be coming to Fortnite during the game’s upcoming second season. It’s unclear when the Sorcerer Supreme will make his reported Fortnite debut, but one has to imagine it’ll be around the release of the new film on May 6th, 2022. There were Fortnite skins to tie in with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 16th, 2021, a day before the film opened in theaters, so fans may be able to expect a similar release pattern for Doctor Strange. It seems likely there will be some fun emotes based on the character’s powers to go along with the new skin, but nothing has been confirmed. Of course, all of this should still be taken with a grain of salt until Epic Games or Marvel officially announces the cross-over.

https://twitter.com/ShiinaBR/status/1504163949692002307

Fortnite has been a useful tool for Marvel when it comes to promoting its highly-anticipated films. Epic Games held a massive event within Fortnite for the release of Avengers: Endgame in April 2019, allowing players to use the powers and weapons of the Avengers to battle a player-controlled version of Thanos as he tries to gather up the Infinity Stones. It was a pretty engaging way to get fans hyped up about the epic Marvel film.

