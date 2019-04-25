Fortnite: Endgame Revealed And Now Live

Today, after a week of teasing a Fortnite crossover with Avengers: Endgame, Epic Games and Marvel announced Fortnite: Endgame, a new limited-mode that brings the Avengers to the popular battle royale game on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices. Best yet, the crossover has an epic new trailer and is already available to play. To roll out the new mode, Epic Games has also released a brand-new patch that brings with it a variety of balance changes, gameplay changes, bug fixes, and more. The update is massive, and in addition to changes to battle royale, it makes changes and tweak to Save the World and Creative Mode.

Anyway, if you want, you can find the entire and extensive list of patch notes by clicking right here. If you’re here just to learn more about the new Avengers limited-time mode, then here are the patch notes specific to that:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Summary

Thanos and his Chitauri invade the Battle Royale island, in search of the six Infinity Stones.

Mode Details

Endgame features a team of heroes fighting to stop Thanos and his Chitauri from claiming all six Infinity Stones.

Both teams respawn when eliminated until the other side completes their objective.

On one side is the Hero team. Heroes respawn when eliminated until the enemy team has found all six Infinity Stones.

Heroes start with a treasure map that leads directly to a Mythic Avengers item.

Other Avengers items can be found in Chests throughout the map.

The goal for the Hero team is to destroy the Chitauri army and defeat Thanos.

Team Thanos is comprised of Chitauri Invaders and Thanos himself.

Chitauri Invaders start with a powerful laser rifle, an anti-structure grenade attack, and a jetpack that lets them briefly leap high into the air.

The first Chitauri to recover an Infinity stone will be transformed into Thanos.

Thanos has a powerful punch, a destructive beam attack, and the ability to jump high into the air and then smash anything in his way when he comes back down.

Each time an Infinity Stone is claimed, Thanos’ abilities grow more powerful and the Chitauri gain health. Reality Stone (Red) = Heath & Shields doubled (1000->2000) Soul Stone (Orange) = Siphon activated (grants Thanos shields only) Mind Stone (Yellow) = Jump height doubled Space Stone (Blue) = Ground Pound AOE size tripled, damage x6 Time Stone (Green) = Big knockback added to each hit, damage x3 Power Stone (Purple) = Laser damage x6

If Thanos is eliminated from the match, another Chitauri will become him after a short wait (unless Thanos is the last one standing).

If Thanos & the Chitauri find all six Infinity Stones, Heroes will no longer be able to respawn.

The goal for Thanos and his army is to find the stones and then eliminate the remaining heroes.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintedo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!