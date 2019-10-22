Doctor Who: The Edge of Time Release Date Revealed

Today, publisher PlayStack and developer Maze Theory announced that Doctor Who: The Edge of Time will release on November 12, 2019. In other words, the feature-length VR game will release in less than a month via the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, HTC Vive Cosmos, Oculus Quest, and the Oculus Rift. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the game will cost at launch.

According to the aforementioned pair, the game comes packing multiple references to the series and its 55-year history. As for its gameplay, it’s said to combine action and adventure into one, with a topping of sci-fi. During the game, and with their handy-dandy Sonic Screwdriver, players will solve mind-bending puzzles, have to escape treacherous situations and environments, and come face-to-face with iconic Doctor Who monsters. And all of this will take place within virtual reality.

“Escape from Weeping Angels, face off against brand-new creatures, and pilot a Dalek shell to harness its fearsome weaponry in a thrilling and immersive single-player adventure,” adds an official game description.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time will be available worldwide on November 12. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: