Doctor Who: The Edge of Time Release Date Revealed

Today, publisher PlayStack and developer Maze Theory announced that Doctor Who: The Edge of Time will release on November 12, 2019. In other words, the feature-length VR game will release in less than a month via the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, HTC Vive Cosmos, Oculus Quest, and the Oculus Rift. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the game will cost at launch.
According to the aforementioned pair, the game comes packing multiple references to the series and its 55-year history. As for its gameplay, it’s said to combine action and adventure into one, with a topping of sci-fi. During the game, and with their handy-dandy Sonic Screwdriver, players will solve mind-bending puzzles, have to escape treacherous situations and environments, and come face-to-face with iconic Doctor Who monsters. And all of this will take place within virtual reality.
“Escape from Weeping Angels, face off against brand-new creatures, and pilot a Dalek shell to harness its fearsome weaponry in a thrilling and immersive single-player adventure,” adds an official game description.
Doctor Who: The Edge of Time will be available worldwide on November 12. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:
- Become part of Doctor Who – a thrilling single-player adventure developed by Sony London alumni (VR Worlds, The London Heist, Blood and Truth), Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time will immerse players in Doctor Who like never before as they travel across space and time to save reality.
- Wield the Sonic Screwdriver – with exhilarating moment-to-moment gameplay, wield the Sonic Screwdriver to solve fiendish puzzles and traverse a dangerous universe full of challenges, enemies and wonder.
- Stunning cinematic visuals – from the Dalekanium of a Dalek’s shell, to the stone-cold terror of a Weeping Angel, experience stunning visuals that bring the show to life!
- Doctor Who talent – featuring Jodie Whittaker as the voice of the Doctor and Nicholas Briggs as the voice of the Daleks, in a story written by Gavin Collinson, Digital Producer for Doctor Who and author
- Oculus Quest support – experience the next level of immersion with Oculus Quest, as you explore the Doctor Who universe without boundaries in untethered virtual reality