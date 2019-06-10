New DOOM Eternal Multiplayer Mode Lets You Play as Demons

DOOM Eternal is adding an innovative multiplayer mode that takes the series in a new direction, Bethesda announced during its E3 showcase. It’s called “Battlemode,” and it’ll pit one Slayer against two other players who are controlling one demon each. It’s an asymmetrical multiplayer experience where the Slayer has the advantage when it comes to their gear and how tough they are to take down, so it’ll be up to the two demon players to use their wits and skills to come out on top.

The Battlemode was the final reveal of Bethesda’s E3 presentation and can be seen in the trailer above. It shows several different types of demons taking on the Slayers, each of the creatures seemingly having their own unique abilities. Since there are two demons per team, this means that we’ll inevitably see some creative combinations that’ll quickly shape the meta.

Bethesda’s first trailer for the new mode is just a teaser though, and it’ll have more to share on Battlemode during QuakeCon 2019, according to a description that accompanied the trailer.

“Introducing BATTLEMODE, DOOM Eternal’s brand-new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience built from the ground up at id Software,” the preview said. “A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, duking it out over three rounds of intense first-person combat. See the teaser trailer now and stay tuned for more information about the exciting new game mode at QuakeCon 2019.”

Part of DOOM Eternal’s pre-order bonuses also apply to the new multiplayer mode. If you pre-order the game, you’ll get a Revenant Skin and a “Cultist Base” Master Level as well as a throwback weapon skin for the shotgun.

DOOM Eternal is scheduled to release on November 22nd, but expect to see much more on the game and the new Battlemode multiplayer experience before then. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now with a $10 discount.

