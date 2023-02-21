New DOOM Game Announced

A new game in Bethesda's beloved DOOM shooter franchise has been announced. Since the release of DOOM back in 2016, id Software's long-running series has seen a major revival. Not only did we end up later getting a proper sequel to DOOM in 2020 with DOOM Eternal, but Bethesda has also ported a number of older entries in the series to modern platforms as well. Now, a new DOOM title is going to launch in the coming month, but its format is quite different compared to what fans are used to.

Revealed by Bethesda today, Mighty DOOM is a new top-down shooter that will be coming to mobile devices next month. Rather than featuring the Doom Slayer once again, Mighty DOOM lets players control the Mini Slayer, which is a toy version of the Slayer. The Mini Slayer actually appears in both DOOM and DOOM Eternal as a collectible item, but now, it's being thrust into the spotlight to take down animated versions of some of the most iconic enemies from the DOOM series.

You can get a look at Mighty DOOM in action in the reveal trailer below:

"Developed by Alpha Dog Games and set in the DOOM animated universe, Mighty DOOM stars the Mini Slayer – a charming plastic collectible brought to life by a surge of Argent energy. Unfortunately, collectibles of Hell's nastiest demons spoiled the party and ran off with the Mini Slayer's pet rabbit," says the official description of Mighty DOOM. "Don't let the Mini Slayer's small proportions fool you: he'll stop at nothing to save Daisy from the clutches of evil. Take control of your very own customizable Mini Slayer and tear your way through hordes of miniature demons in an adorable, yet intense, top-down shooter."

As of this moment, Mighty DOOM is set to launch in select territories next month on March 21st for iOS and Android devices. If you'd like to play the game for yourself, you can currently pre-register on Bethesda's website right here to gain access.

