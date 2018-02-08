This Mod Lets You Play With Overwatch Weapons In the Classic Doom

Yes, people are still making great mods for the id software classic Doom, even as the 2016 version of the game goes rompin’ and stompin’ all over the game market. But there’s a new mod that will be worth some attention to mod fans, especially those that also happen to be Overwatch addicts.

That’s because the mod known as OverDOOM allows you to use some very familiar weapons in the game, so you can really clean house on those demons.

As pointed out by Kotaku, the mod, put together by MyNameIs, actually adds Overwatch-based weapons into the game. As you can see from the video above, the big highlight is D.Va’s mech, which you can hop into to do some major damage to enemies. It even scoots around at the same speed as her actual mech in Overwatch, which is an impressive feat, to say the least.

The video, posted by DrUberWaffles, also features an array of other familiar weapons, including Widowmaker’s sniper rifle, Lucio’s green glowing gun, a bow, throwing stars, and plenty of others to choose from.

But then we go right back to the mech, which is amazing when it comes to turning the tide against overwhelming demon forces. Not only do the side cannons help out in a pinch, but the maneuverability allows for better targeting.

The footage is short but sweet, and gets right to the point when it comes to the fun you could have with the mod. All you need to do is visit this page to download it, and then hit the ground running with the Overwatch weapons of choice. While the original game still can’t be beat, this should keep you busy for a while, especially if you’re in the mood for nostalgic gaming with a twist.

Now if we could just get the Overwatch weapons put into the new Doom game from Bethesda…now, that would be something. Scooting through hell on D.Va’s mech would be an impressive feat.

You can check out Overwatch for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC; and Doom is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.