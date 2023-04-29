Dr Disrespect Reacts to TimTheTatman's Battle Royale Game, Project V

Dr Disrespect has reacted to the new battle royale game, Project V, coming from streamers like TimTheTatman, Ninja, and others. The gaming industry has evolved a lot in the last decade. The rise of YouTube and Twitch has meant that there are content creators who essentially serve as ambassadors for the gaming community now, able to highlight and provide direct feedback to developers for their games. However, some of these content creators have gotten a bit fed up with some of the big game franchises and have opted to take matters into their own hands. Some of these creators include the likes of Dr Disrespect, who was a former developer on Call of Duty at Sledgehammer Games. The streamer is now working on a new FPS called Deadrop with some industry veterans and it seems to be making good progress.

With all of that said, Dr Disrespect took time out of his day to react to the news of Project V, which is a new battle royale game from TimTheTatman, Ninja, CourageJD, Nickmercs, and SypherPK being made within Fortnite's Unreal editor. It seems to be a pretty serious outing as they're hiring for paid positions on a development team. Dr Disrespect laughed at the name of the game as well as the team working on it. It's clearly just a friendly jab as Dr Disrespect is close pals with all of these guys and actively plays with a lot of them on stream. TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect have a very strong bromance and have collaborated together on a lot of projects, but obviously it would be difficult for Doc to work on this one too given he has his own game in the works.

Project V?



Hahahahaha hahaha



Cmon guys. pic.twitter.com/EDf8zAWnCo — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) April 28, 2023

As of right now, it remains to be seen what Project V will look like. It sounds like the team behind it is very committed to making something they can stand behind, but it's unclear how long it will take before fans can play it, what new ideas it will bring to the table, and if it can rival the other battle royale games on a commercial level.

What do you think of Project V? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.