Dr Disrespect Reveals What The Best Battle Royale Game Ever Is

According to popular streamer Dr Disrespect, the best battle royale game isn’t Fortnite, Apex Legends, PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, or Ring of Elysium. Nope, in order to find the best battle royale experience you have to go back in time closer to the origins of the genre when H1Z1 was THE battle royale game. More specifically, according to the streamer, H1Z1 in its prime is the best battle royale experience ever, while the aforementioned PUBG is second.

As you may know, in 2016, H1Z1’s King of the Kill mode dominated streaming content. While H1Z1 wasn’t the point of origin for the series — an Arma 3 mod was — it’s what began to popularize the genre. Then PUBG came out and brought the genre to the forefront. And then Fortnite came out and brought the genre to the mainstream, and became one of the, if not the, most popular games of all-time. But before Fortnite, and before PUBG, there was H1Z1.

Dr Disrespect accumulated a lot of his notoriety via H1Z1, and the game helped him build the following he has on Twitch today. And perhaps because of that, the game has a special place in the Two-Time’s heart.

When asked during a recent stream what the best battle royale game to date is, Dr Disrespect replied with H1Z1, with the caveat of “in its prime,” more specifically, when it was transitioning from the first map to the second map.

“It’s by far better than any other battle royale: proximity chat, vehicle use, the way the guns felt, the intensity of an in-game situation,” explained the streamer. “So I’d have to go with H1Z1 number one, in its prime.”

As mentioned above, the Two-Time thinks PUBG comes next as the second best battle royale game, followed by Apex Legends, which is obviously the newest and hottest game in the genre at the moment. Of course, the Doc is obviously wrong, because everyone knows Radical Heights is the best battle royale game to date….

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Is H1Z1 in its prime the best battle royale experience ever? If not, what is?

