Twitch Streamer Dr Disrespect Is Giving All Donations to Charity for a Month

Twitch streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has pledged to give his donations earned from streaming to charities throughout the month of June, the entertainer announced this week. That monthlong policy is in effect now as of June 4th following the streamer’s announcement from Wednesday. Dr Disrespect said he likes to win fair games, but that this wasn’t one of those situations. It wasn’t explicitly stated in the tweet, but it’s expected from the wording, graphic, and timing that the donations will go towards organizations similar to ones which have been receiving money from companies and individuals big and small following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Dr Disrespect tweeted about his plans to pass along all donations on Wednesday and said he didn’t want to argue about anything, so it seems he won’t be entertaining any debates about topics or the decision to donate funds. It wasn’t specified in the announcement which charities would be receiving the donations.

The announcement followed Dr Disrespect’s participation in a social media blackout on Tuesday, a widespread effort intended to give people a chance to reflect on recent events, to refrain from returning to business as usual, and to allow voices in the Black communities to be better heard.

I like to win... a fair game. And this is not. Starting tomorrow all stream donations for the month will be going to charities. I don't wanna argue bout nothin. pic.twitter.com/xU2JRu8B4k — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 3, 2020

Other streamer have taken similar steps to use their platforms to help how they can whether that means donating, highlighting issues, or delaying their events to make room for more pressing matters. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, for example, the well-known streamer who Dr Disrespect occasionally plays with, pushed back the Ninja Battles tournament scheduled for this week.

For those wondering about this weeks Ninja Battles @FortniteGame tournament, it has been pushed back a week. Now is not the time with everything going on to add more distractions. Please continue to research and educate yourselves on what is happening in America. Love you all. — Ninja (@Ninja) June 3, 2020

Numerous other events have similarly been pushed back by individuals, publishers, and others in the gaming industry. Those include the start date of Season 4 in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone as well as the next season of Fortnite. The PlayStation 5 event scheduled to show off a new look at games planned for that console and perhaps more was also delayed. Some of these events have new dates while others are postponed indefinitely.

