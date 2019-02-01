‘Dr. Mario World’ Coming To Mobile Devices This Summer

Those of you who grew up with an NES will probably remember Dr. Mario. This fun little puzzle game had you throwing multi-colored pills at nasty little gems, all for the sake of feeling better.

Well, you can’t leave a good doctor down, as Mario is once again making house calls this summer with a new mobile game called Dr. Mario World.

Nintendo made the announcement on their Twitter page just a little while ago, complete with a new logo.

The doctor is in! Mario puts on the white coat once again in the mobile game Dr. Mario World, targeting an early summer 2019 global release. #DrMario //t.co/DTRBympHj0 pic.twitter.com/RfMZbbs3Mp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2019

The company will partner with LINE Corporation to make the game, and it’s set to follow a similar “action puzzle” format alongside previous releases in the series, though it’s unknown just what its extent will be when it comes to multiplayer support and other features.

Dr. Mario World will be a free-to-play title with “optional in-app purchases,” and will be released for both iOS and Android. It also appears to be a worldwide release, as it’s set to arrive in “approximately 60 countries/regions including Japan and the United States,” in multiple languages, per this product page.

While this and the forthcoming Mario Kart Tour will no doubt give Nintendo‘s mobile division a boost, there is a question as to when we’ll see the good doctor show up on Nintendo Switch. After all, Dr. Mario was a huge hit on the NES; and subsequent releases on Nintendo 64 and Wii have fared pretty well, also. A Switch version with online multiplayer and other additional content would definitely be the cure for our fever.

For the time being, though, mobile will have to do. Nintendo hasn’t provided a timeline for when we’ll see the game in action, but we should have more information in the weeks ahead!

