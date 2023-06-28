Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Developer BioWare Promises New Info "Soon"

BioWare has promised that it will "soon" be revealing new details tied to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which is the studio's next major release. First announced all the way back in 2018, BioWare and Electronic Arts have continued to be very secretive about the fourth mainline Dragon Age title. While there are some details known about its story, BioWare has yet to show off actual gameplay footage from Dreadwolf. Luckily, if a new statement from the developer is any indication, this might not hold true for much longer.

Based on a new statement from GM Gary McKay, BioWare has now narrowed its focus on its two major franchises, Dragon Age and Mass Effect, after passing off the ongoing development of Star Wars: The Old Republic to a new team. Speaking more about this renewed emphasis on its key properties, McKay hinted that it won't be long before BioWare has new information to share with fans about Dreadwolf, in particular.

"As we look toward the future, BioWare is focused on being a leader in developing immersive, emotionally charged, single-player games, with teams primarily in Austin and Edmonton. This means a renewed focus on our two key franchises: Dragon Age and Mass Effect," McKay said. "For Dragon Age, we continue to build, polish, and tune an exceptional experience we know our fans will love. We can't wait to share more on this soon."

Currently, BioWare hasn't shared a release window of any sort for Dreadwolf, so it's hard to know when the game might come about. Electronic Arts has made clear, however, that it won't be launching in the publisher's active fiscal year which wraps up on March 31, 2024. Given how long Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been in development, a launch at some point in 2024 could be feasible. For now, though, all we know for certain is that the game is in the works for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

