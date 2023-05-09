Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Update Sheds Light on Release Date

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf -- also known as Dragon Age 4 -- isn't releasing anytime soon. While the new BioWare game has been in Alpha since September, which in turn suggested a 2023 or ealry 2024 release was on the table, neither is happening. How do we know this? Well, today EA confirmed its lineup of games for fiscal year 2024, which is to say, the games releasing between April 2023 and March 2024. Of course, unannounced games are not included, so the lineup is potentially not exhaustive, but nonetheless Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is not included, which means the earliest it will be released is April 2024.

Some have speculated that EA has not included the game because it hasn't announced any dates for the game to begin with, and thus does not want to spoil the surprise. That said, that's not how this works. This information is for investors, and thus EA is obligated to reveal whether or not it's anticipating Dragon Age: Dreadwolf to release during this fiscal year.

While EA never announced a window for the game, this does come as a surprise to many because rumors have suggested the game could release in the first quarter of 2023 and because the game has been in alpha since September. That said, it's increasingly clear that EA and BioWare are taking their time with this game to get it right, which is needed after back-to-back flops in the form of Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

It's also worth noting that while it's reasonable to now pen this game in for a fiscal 2025 release, which is to say pen it in for a release between April 2024 and March 2025, EA doesn't explicitly say this. This is a resonable assumption, but it's not been confirmed.

At the moment of publishing, BioWare nor anyone on the team has commented on this development. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you excited for the new Dragon Age?