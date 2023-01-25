Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Prequel Released

A new prequel to BioWare's upcoming video game Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has now kicked off. Despite being announced all the way back in 2018, both BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts have remained incredibly quiet about the next mainline entry in the Dragon Age series. And while there's a good chance that we'll end up seeing more of the game at some point later this year, a new tie-in product has now released.

As of today, Dark Horse Comics has let loose issue #1 of Dragon Age: The Missing. Serving as a prequel to the events of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, The Missing follows the characters Varric Tethras and Lace Harding and features a story written by George Mann with illustrations by Kieran McKeown. It's not known exactly how The Missing will end up being related to Dreadwolf since the latter's story hasn't been fully revealed just yet, but this series should definitely help tide fans over who have been eager to get more of this world.

Dragon Age: The Missing #1, a new comic story leading into the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf game, is here! Details: https://t.co/Mo4gIJUkM2



By @George_Mann, Kieran McKeown, and @atiyehcolors. Cover art by @MattTaylorDraws. With @bioware. pic.twitter.com/FPI71gvqf2 — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) January 25, 2023

"A new story leading directly into BioWare's upcoming game Dragon Age: Dreadwolf! Varric Tethras and Lace Harding descend into the abandoned Deep Roads beneath Marnas Pell in pursuit of a former friend," says the official description of Dragon Age: The Missing. "But the corruption of the blight has infected the walls, and the threat of darkspawn looms heavy in the air."

As mentioned, we still don't know when Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will launch exactly, so there's a good chance that The Missing won't perfectly lead into that game's arrival. Still, we do know that Dreadwolf is currently slated to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC whenever it does drop. Hopefully, more details on the project end up dropping in the coming weeks or months.

Are you going to look to check out Dragon Age: The Missing for yourself? And when do you think that we might finally get more concrete info on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf?