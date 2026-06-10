Tifa’s Limit Breaks and Move Set in Street Fighter 6 Explained by Capcom

Street Fighter 6 has been going strong for years now, with Year 4 setting the stage for new characters and challenges that can push the game forward. That includes one of the most anticipated crossovers that the series has ever experienced: Tifa from Final Fantasy VII. The confirmation that Tifa is going to be in the game was met with excitement by the fanbase for both properties — as well as the teams behind the games.

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It turns out Square Enix and Capcom have been talking for a while, trying to find the perfect way to introduce a crossover. During an interview with ComicBook.com at Summer Game Fest 2026, Street Fighter 6 Director Takayuki Nakayama and Producer Shuhei Matsumoto discussed how Tifa fits into the game — and how they reflected her abilities in the RPG franchise within the fighting game mechanics.

CB: What kind of move sets can fans expect to see with Tifa?

Takayuki Nakayama: Tifa has a lot of distinct and impressive moves. She has a lot of different limit break-type moves [in Final Fantasy VII] that were great references for us to study. Then it was on us to decide what could be good for the world of Street Fighter 6. The folks at Square Enix have been very open in terms of the collaboration and listening to our ideas.

They feel very confident about representing her strongly in the game. We can’t really dive into the specifics because we have quite a bit of time before Tifa’s release, but I’m also a big fan of that series. I’m aware of all the different things that we can do. I’m excited as a fan for what’s to come for Tifa.

How did you approach balancing Tifa’s Final Fantasy roots while still fitting her naturally into the Street Fighter 6 roster?

TN: It’s hard to really answer that right now — but we were focused on maintaining that balance. [Square Enix] had their vision of how Tifa could fit in the world of Street Fighter 6, so they were able to share a lot of design documents and art for how she would look in Street Fighter 6.

We received a lot of positive feedback, as well as feedback on things that could be improved upon. It’s been a very collaborative effort. Once she is able to fully present herself to the world, people will be more excited. She has some really unique moves. I don’t think there’s anyone comparable to her on the roster. I think she will stand out.

The rest of our conversation with the Street Fighter 6 developers continues below, including how this crossover has been in the works for years, balancing new characters with familiar faces, and the future plans for SF6.

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How did you all convince Square Enix to lend Tifa for Street Fighter 6?

TN: We have acquaintances over at Square Enix. We’ve been talking to them for the past three years or so. We’ve always been talking about ways for us to collaborate. Over the years, we came to the conclusion that if anyone from the Final Fantasy VII series were to come to Street Fighter, it would obviously need to be someone with a martial arts background.

Tifa seemed like a perfect fit for Street Fighter 6. This is a conversation we’ve been having for years now. Even before that, with Street Fighter 5, we were talking to them and trying to see what was possible. This came to fruition because of the conversations we’ve been having for the past three years and the relationship we’ve built with that team. It’s been brewing for quite a while.

Can fans expect a good number of costumes for her?

TN: It’s similar to the other characters in the roster. It’s safe to expect similar numbers. Square Enix has been very open to submissions, to the designs that we’ve been creating. Obviously, [Square Enix] reviews everything that is produced, and they provide a lot of great feedback. It’s been a very collaborative effort to come up with other cosmetic content.

New characters like Yasmine have been attracting a lot of positive reactions from the player base. What do you hope to gain by expanding the roster with these fresh faces instead of focusing entirely on old favorites?

Shuhei Matsumoto: We’ve been seeing a lot of new players coming into Street Fighter 6. A lot of new players, people from different territories, and we’re hoping that with these new characters joining the game, we can create something that will resonate with a wider fan base. Yasmine comes from a Filipino background, and there are a lot of people within the SF6 fandom who have Filipino roots.

We’re hoping that a character like Yasmin will really resonate with that particular audience. Southeast Asia is also a territory that’s growing in terms of the gaming population. India is another region that has had a massively growing population of gamers, so we hope characters like Arjun really resonate with them. Hopefully, a lot of these people will get interested in the game. It’s been a while since we introduced new characters — the last one was A.K.I. in Year 1. We felt that now is a great time to introduce some new blood.

There’s likely going to be a larger explosion of players who come over to Street Fighter 6 just to get their hands on Tifa. What’s the key for the team to ensure that those new players stick with the game?

SM: It’s safe to assume that a lot of people will want to jump in and try Street Fighter 6 once Tifa comes into the game, but we see this with pretty much every other character, too. Every time we release a brand new character, the players get interested in that character. They want to try them out.

After that, a lot of times those people get attracted to a completely different one. Tifa may be the reason that they want to try out SF6, but we work on making all the characters as appealing and fun as possible. While we may see a large influx of Tifa players, I think from the get-go, this will also allow people to check out some of the other new characters as well.

What else can fans expect to see of Street Fighter 6 going forward?

SM: We want to keep building on Street Fighter 6. We want to keep Street Fighter 6 alive as long as possible, which is why we’re introducing new characters and guest characters, collab characters, and new challenges. It’s all to make sure players will still be interested.

TN: While we’re excited for what’s to come in year four, there’s still a lot of work to be done. We were able to break the 7,000 registration mark for EVO Japan. Why not aim for 10,000? There’s still a bright future ahead for Street Fighter 6. We want to continue pushing forward, both inside and outside the game. Year 4 is just kicking off right now, and I think beyond that, there is still more work to be done.

Street Fighter 6 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.