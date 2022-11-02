Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Update May Shed Light on Release Date

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf -- sometimes referred to as Dragon Age 4 -- recently achieved its Alpha milestone. In the announcement, BioWare and EA don't say anything about a potential release date, but the update itself may actually shed some light on when the next installment in the RPG series will release, and it could be quite soon.

BioWare's most recent game was Anthem, which was released on February 22, 2019. Five months before this, it reached its Alpha milestone. Now, this is a somewhat apples-to-oranges situation as the pair are different games with different scopes and ambitions, different teams, and different release strategies. However, it's still valuable insight. If history were to repeat itself for BioWare, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will release sometime in the first half of 2023, which seems possible, but clashes with reports and scuttlebutt that have slated the game for a 2024 release. Further, in the aforementioned update, the way the game is spoken about doesn't imply it's only months away from releasing.

There's also no mention of the game being content complete, which would be another key difference as when BioWare announced Anthem completed its Alpha milestone it noted the game was content complete. So, again apples and oranges. Much like Anthem, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has had a very troubling development, which makes predicting its future extra tricky.

Interestingly, EA does have a release in a "major IP" releasing sometime between January and March 2023 that it has not dated yet. Many are assuming this is the new Star Wars Jedi game, but it's possible it could be Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as well.

Of course, this is all just speculation and some historical context and insight. We don't expect the next Dragon Age game to release so soon, but it's not also a completely unreasonable expectation based on BioWare's recent past.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. When do you think Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will release and do you anticipate it capturing the ol' BioWare magic or be another example of the studio's recent decline?