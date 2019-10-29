Dragon Age 4’s Release Date Is Still Very Far Away

Dragon Age 4 may have been announced last year at The Game Awards, but it’s still far away, which isn’t very surprising given the reports from earlier this year that claimed EA had to reboot it and rework it. There’s still no word of a precise release date, but today during EA’s earnings call, the publisher noted the new game from BioWare probably won’t be out until after FY22. In other words, it won’t hit until sometime after April 2022. Unfortunately, no further details were divulged about the matter.

That said, if we truly aren’t seeing the next Dragon Age until fall 2022 or later that would suggest it’s still very early in development. Of course, this also means the game will be a next-gen title. In other words, it will release on PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, as well as the PC.

EA says that new Dragon Age from Bioware is in development but likely won’t be until after FY22. So after April 2022. New Star Wars title in development that should drop prior to end of FY22. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 29, 2019I

Obviously, EA originally thought this game would be releasing sooner, otherwise it probably wouldn’t have announced it in 2018. That said, it’s been a rough couple of years for BioWare between Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, so hopefully this means the developer gets all the time it needs to make the game. EA has historically been ruthless when it comes to shuttering studios that aren’t performing up to snuff. In other words, this may be BioWare’s last chance to turn things around. As they say in baseball, three strikes and you’re out.

