Dragon Age 4 Update Has Both Good News and Bad News

A new update on Dragon Age 4 has been shared by BioWare and EA, and it has both good news and bad news. The bad news is that the game won’t be at The Game Awards 2021 next week. As you may remember, the game was first revealed back in 2018, at The Game Awards. Heading into this year’s show, there’s been speculation the game will rear its head once again, but turns out this speculation is off the mark. Today, the aforementioned pair provided a new update on the game, and while this update doesn’t mention The Game Awards 2021, it does note that there will be no Dragon Age 4 talk until next year. What’s the good news? Well, for one, we will learn more about the game next year, but the even better news is BioWare reiterates that the game is a “single-player focused” experience. In other words, the series isn’t going down the live-service or multiplayer route, at least not yet.

“Speaking of building new worlds and stories for you to explore, we want to let you all know that we’re still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age,” said BioWare. “We’re excited for next year when we can talk more about what we’re working on.”

In the same update, BioWare thanked its fans, noting the support is what inspires the team as they continue to explore the Dragon Age universe.

“We are continuously amazed by the passionate, diverse, inspiring, and creative community that has come together to join us in the land of Thedas,” said BioWare. “We are humbled by the ways in which you have expanded and celebrated the world of Dragon Age. From captivating fan fiction, beautiful character art, and cutting edge cosplay to themed weddings, birthdays, tattoos, and even baby names, the world of Thedas has extended beyond the games and is now its own living breathing place embodied by all of you. We can not thank you all enough for your continued support and love for the franchise. It is what inspires us each and every day to continue to build new worlds, characters, and stories for you to explore.”

Dragon Age 4 currently doesn’t have a release date, a release window, or platforms. All we know is that it’s still pretty far away, which means it will likely not be a cross-gen release.