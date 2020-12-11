Dragon Age 4 Reveals First Story Trailer

✖

Fans have been anxious to see more of Bioware's Dragon Age 4, especially after the recent departures from the studio and changes in the team bringing the game to the finish line. Dragon Age day brought a few welcome teases, but Bioware has been teasing we would get a substantial new look at the game at this year's The Game Awards, and now they've made good on their promise. The last real up-close look at the game actually occurred at last year's Game Awards, so it's fitting that BioWare decided to follow suit this year with another preview debuting on the show, and you can check out all the new content and footage below.

The new trailer doesn't give us many story details but it does give us a better taste of what BioWare is cooking up for this new installment. The most notable portion of the video highlights Solas, who has previously been seen in one of the other trailers for the game that we saw.

We know the game will pick up the threads examined in Dragon Age: Inquisition, specifically the after-credits scene of Inquisition's main campaign and the Trespasser DLC. The previous teaser made mention of the Dread Wolf pretty pointedly, and we know that's what Flemeth referred to Solas as previously, so it would seem the new game is going to run with those threads and expand upon them.

Development on Dragon Age 4 has been a bit rough according to previous reports, but it didn't seem to have anything to really do with the team on Dragon Age 4 or the game itself. Most of the issues regarding the reboot of the game during development seem to stem from work on Anthem, as that game was having all sorts of issues in development, and with the release date looming, the Dragon Age team was pulled in to help.

Since then though Dragon Age 4 executive producer Mark Darrah recently announced he was departing the studio, and in a blog post he revealed that Christian Dailey will be taking over as lead on the project. You can find an excerpt from the post below.

"Dragon Age will be in good hands. Christian Dailey will be moving into the Executive Producer role. Christian Dailey is a strong leader and will provide great insight into the rest of the Dragon Age leadership who remain," Darrah wrote. "This is a team that includes people with decades of experience at BioWare. I am confident that, together, this is the team that can make this Dragon Age the best one yet.

