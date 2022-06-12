Dragon Age: Flemeth Voice Actor Kate Mulgrew Teases Possible Return In Dreadwolf

✖

Earlier this month, BioWare confirmed that the next installment of its Dragon Age fantasy franchise (at least the next game installment, not counting the upcoming Netflix animated series) is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, named for the secret identity of Solas, a mysterious and popular party member in Dragon Age: Inquisition. But Solas' fate seems somehow tied to that of another popular Dragon Age character, one first introduced in the original Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Origins. That character is Flemeth, who, when last seen, appeared to somehow be under Solas' sway. Is that the end for Flemeth, or will or story continue in Dragon Age; Dreadwolf?

ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak to Flemeth's voice actor, Kate Mulgrew, who is best known for her role as Capt. Kathryn Janeway in the Star Trek universe. We primarily spoke to Mulgrew about her role as Drew Finch in Showtime's The Man Who Fell to Earth and touched on the possibility of her reprising Janeway in live-action. We also asked about the possibility of her being involved in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. While BioWare hasn't contacted her yet, it's clear that Mulgrew enjoys voicing Flemeth and believes there's a strong possibility that she'll be back.

"Tough voice, by the way, a very tough voice," Mulgrew says. "I don't think that they've contacted me about that, but I hear the character of Flemeth has enjoyed extraordinary popularity, so I wouldn't be surprised if she will be revived in whatever fashion they think is best. I loved doing her, and as I said, it was a singular voice to do."

Thus far, all fans really know about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the title. While stopping short of naming any returning characters, technical director Maciej Kurowski did state in a recent update that the team behind Dreadwolf is taking the series' legacy characters "very seriously," and using new technology to give them more "personality than they have ever had in the past."

"So, the tech that goes into making a game can basically be divided into two different areas: the tools used by developers building the game, and the software that players interact with directly-what we call the 'runtime' technology," the developer said. "And while the runtime is what the player actually sees in action, it's actually the developer tools that can really make a difference in the quality of the final game. At the beginning of this project, we came up with a few principles we wanted to rely on while building the game, and probably the most impactful one was having the right tools that best fit our game. I strongly believe that the developers are able to be at their most creative when we minimize the friction they encounter in their day-to-day work. So making the tools easy to use and dependable makes it easier for them to be creative, which ultimately makes the game a lot better. We are always learning and pushing ourselves, and with every game we get better. But we can always improve. I can't wait to talk more about some of the interesting things we have done on the tech side for Dragon Age. We take characters very seriously and do a lot of work to give them more personality than they have ever had in the past. I can't say more yet, but we will over time!"

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is currently in development for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. BioWare has not shared a release date.