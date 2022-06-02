New Dragon Age Game Name, Details Revealed

BioWare’s new Dragon Age game officially has a title and will be called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the developer and its publisher, Electronic Arts, announced this week. The confirmation of the name came alongside some other new details about the next game with this reveal meaning that people can finally stop calling it “Dragon Age 4.” Only a few questions about the new game were answered this week, however, with BioWare confirming that the game won’t be out this year, but more information about Dreadwolf will be shared in 2022.

The name and logo for the game can be seen below courtesy of the Dragon Age social accounts where the news was first reveal. Accompanying that announcement were some limited details shared over on the BioWare blog which confirmed that Solas, the character who serves as the namesake for the game, will be Dreadwolf’s antagonist.

https://twitter.com/dragonage/status/1532406453071319045

“Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not,” BioWare teased. “Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games.”

Past reveals for the new Dragon Age game featured Solas in the concept artwork which led people to assume he’d play a pivotal part in the next game. If you were one of the ones who thought the same, it looks like you were correct.

As for future reveals, BioWare said to sit tight until more is shared but confirmed that the game definitely won’t be out this year. It’s unclear when, exactly, we’ll hear more about Dreadwolf, but judging from the wording used in the closing of the post, it looks like it won’t be during the summer gaming events.

“We suspect you have questions and they’ll be answered in time. While the game won’t be releasing this year, we’re growing closer to that next adventure,” BioWare said. “Rest assured, Solas is placing his pieces on the board as we speak. That’s all we have for now, but we hope knowing the official title has sparked some intrigue, as we’ll be talking more about the game later this year!”