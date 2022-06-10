Dragon Age: Absolution Revealed by Netflix

✖

Netflix has revealed its latest video game adaptation, Dragon Age: Absolution. Teaming up with BioWare and EA, Netflix is making a six-episode animated series dubbed Dragon Age: Absolution, which will debut this December, only on Netflix. As you would expect, a debut trailer accompanied this announcement, giving fans of the RPG series a proper taste of what to expect. Unfortunately, right now, there's no word of when exactly in December this will release.

According to an official blurb from Netflix, the show is set in Tevinter, the setting for the upcoming Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. That said, it will feature an ensemble of new characters, suggesting it has minimal to do with the game, if anything at all. BioWare is well known for connecting its games with other types of media, usually books or comics. In other words, it's possible this will connect to the game, but if it is, it hasn't been confirmed.

"Created in collaboration with BioWare (creators of the award-winner Dragon Age video game franchise), Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other special surprises," reads an official blurb about the show.

"Since debuting in 2009, the award-winning video game franchise has brought players into the world of Thedas with rich stories, unforgettable characters, and beautiful and deadly locales to discover," adds Netflix speaking about the Dragon Age series as a whole. "The next upcoming Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, will be a single-player-focused experience that further builds on this incredible adventure.

As for the show itself, it's being produced by Red Dog Culture House with Mairghread Scott on board as showrunner. Scott's previous work largely includes writing credits on projects like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers Assemble, and Transformers Prime.

As always, leave a comment or let me know what you think via @Tyler_Fischer_ over on Twitter. What do you think of Dragon Age: Absolution? Will you be checking it out this December?