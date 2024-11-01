Dragon Age: The Veilguard User Reviews on Metacritic Are an Abysmal 2.6/10

Dragon Age: The Veilguard released yesterday on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Right now on Metacritic, the PC version boasts a 79, while the PS5 version boasts an 84. This is a respectable return for the BioWare RPG, though down from previous Dragon Age games, such as Dragon Age: Inquisition and Dragon Age Origins. It doesn’t appear critics and the average consumer agree on these scores though.

In stark contrast to these respectable scores is its user review score on Metacritic, which is a 2.6 out of 10 across nearly 1,000 user reviews, and counting. This makes it one of the lowest rated games of 2024, when filtering by Metacritic user review.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For comparison, on Steam the user reviews are much better, though still not great. The game is only sitting at a “Mostly Positive” rating after 5,761 user reviews. This isn’t a great return for an expensive, high profile RPG from a high profile studio with a legendary past such as BioWare.

Right now, it is hard to gauge the quality of Dragon Age: The Veilguard based on reviews because it has been swallowed up by the ongoing gaming culture war that has taken the industry by chokehold this year. And of course, this cuts both ways when it comes to reviews for the game, making it near impossible to get informed.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard sales, based on Steam data, seem underwhelming so far, though far from poor. Only time will tell what the impact the various campaigns for and against the game will have on its sales. It is pretty evident it is not going to light the world on fire commercially, or even come close to matching RPG hits of the last few years like Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Black Myth: Wukong, and Baldur’s Gate 3. However, while BioWare and EA would love for it replicate the success of these games, it doesn’t need to hit astronomical heights to turn a profit. If it fails to turn a profit though — on the back of Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda — BioWare could be in trouble.

For more coverage on Dragon Age: The Veilguard — including all of the latest Dragon Age news, all of the latest Dragon Age rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Dragon Age deals — click here.