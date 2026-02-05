Square Enix Delisting Its Best RPG Ever (But There’s Good News)

Square Enix is delisting one of its best RPGs ever from Steam, but there’s actually good news. Over the years, Square Enix has delivered some of the greatest RPGs known to man, such as Chrono Trigger, NieR Automata, and a few Final Fantasy games. Some would even add a couple of Kingdom Hearts and Dragon Quest games to the mix. Suffice to say, Square Enix has delivered varied RPG experiences over the years, amassing fans with varied tastes, but most fans would agree the creme of the crop of Square Enix RPGs is Final Fantasy 7.

Square Enix has announced that it is going to delist Final Fantasy 7 from Steam in the near future. That said, it has a good reason. According to the Japanese game maker, it is going to replace the current version with a newer and updated version. This is primarily great news for the game’s future on Steam, though there is some bad news that comes with it.

The Good News, and The Bad News

First, the good news. The good news is that Steam users are getting a better and newer version of the RPG classic. Right now, on Steam, the 2013 version is the version available. Square Enix does not say what version is going to replace it, but it will presumably be the 2020 Microsoft Store version, which is essentially the PS4 and Xbox One version of the game. This version added a slew of improvements and even features, such as a speed booster.

This new version is also going to be free for those with the current version. And if you don’t have the current version, you should cop it now because it is only $11.99. There’s a decent chance this new version will come with a price upgrade, though this is just speculation. What is also speculation is when this replacement will happen because Square Enix, for some reason, does not provide this information. It simply says it will happen soon

Now, the bad news. The bad news only pertains to those who already own the game, which is that your mods and saves won’t carry forward. Those in the middle of a playthrough will be, in particular, burnt by this because they will have to restart from the start of the RPG.

