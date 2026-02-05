Diablo 4 Leak Seemingly Confirms Second New Class for 2026 (And Fans Are Divided)

Diablo 4‘s first DLC, Vessel of Hatred, received mixed reviews from fans. But that didn’t stop Blizzard from coming in swinging with an impressive display to show off the next expansion. Diablo 4‘s Mephisto himself made an appearance at the 2025 Game Awards to show off the upcoming Lord of Hatred DLC. While the expansion itself doesn’t come out until April 2026, fans who pre-ordered it got a sneak peek at its new Paladin class. Now, datamines have honed in on what looks to be the second new class this expansion will introduce to Diablo 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vessel of Hatred added just one new class, the nature-themed Spiritborn. But from the get-go, Blizzard made it known that we’d be getting 2 new playable classes with Lord of Hatred. And early this week, new leaks began circulating that seem to showcase the second of these new classes. The leak, shared by Reddit user @inudax, claims to showcase datamined key art of the two new Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred classes. And from the looks of it, we’re getting a Warlock class in Diablo 4 this year.

Fans Aren’t So Sure About Warlock Coming to Diablo 4

The leaked key art is accompanied by an uncovered file name, which includes the words “WarlockUpdate.” Together, these pieces of evidence seem to confirm that the second new class will indeed be Diablo 4‘s take on the Warlock. You have to love the timing, with Dungeons & Dragons prepping to show off more of its new game, Warlock, this summer. But while fans are feeling pretty confident these rumors of a Warlock class are credible, they’re not so sure how to feel about it.

The Paladin has been a long-awaited addition to Diablo 4, so many players were thrilled to see it confirmed. As for the heavily rumored addition of a Warlock class, fans are less convinced. The Diablo universe is pretty clear that tapping into demonic powers tends to end poorly. And Warlock classes in fantasy settings tend to draw their powers from pacts, often with… well, demons. So some fans are skeptical about how a Warlock will fit into the game’s broader lore.

That said, not everyone is disappointed. Some fans are more than excited to see how a Warlock in Diablo 4 plays out. In particular, the opposition of a holy Paladin class and a darker Warlock has fans excited to see the contrast at work. You can already see the light vs. dark motifs in the leaked key art, and many fans hope the classes will lean into that.

image courtesy of blizzard

Because the existence of a Warlock class is still an unconfirmed leak, we don’t know much about how it will actually function in the game. With Lord of Hatred set to release in April, it’s possible Blizzard will clue fans in on the details soon enough. At any rate, it seems like this expansion will delve deeper into the consequences (and perhaps benefits) of pacts with demons.

Are you excited to see the Paladin and Warlock in Diablo 4? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!