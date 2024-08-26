Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gives Details on Each of the Companions

BioWare has provided details on each of the companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Lucanis Dellamorte, Lace Harding, Neve Gallus, Emmrich Volkarin, Davrin, Taash, and Bellara Lutare. There is nothing too juicy within the new character profiles, but if you are itching to get to know each better, the information below will scratch that itch. Meanwhile, BioWare has revealed that tomorrow, August 27, there will be new screenshots for each companion.

As you may know, the game’s seven companions features returning characters from previous games, characters that been introduced in extra media, and brand new characters as well. What they all have in common though is none of them have been a companion in any previous game.

Lucanis Dellamorte

Lucanis is an expert assassin for whom the Antivan Crows are a family business. He is poised & pragmatic, but he’d rather not be the center of attention. His focus is usually on his work. Lucanis specializes in executing powerful mages and has earned himself the title Demon of Vyrantium.

Abilities

Eviscerate

Abominate

Soothing Potion

Debilitate

Adrenaline Rush

Lucanis stylishly deals necrotic damage in battle with his dual-daggers, whilst supporting his companions with potions and buffs.

Lace Harding

This dwarven scout has a positive outlook and a ready bow – as well as unexpected magical powers. At her core, Harding is still a girl from Ferelden; she loves adventure, animals, and nature and is fiercely protective of her family and friends.

Abilities

Seismic Shot

Heavy Draw

Shred

Adrenaline Rush

Soothing Potion

Harding’s skills with the bow are unmatched – her arrows can stagger enemies and shred armor.

Neve Gallus

A cynic fighting for a better future, Neve is both a private detective and a member of Tevinter’s rebellious Shadow Dragons. Born and raised in a working-class neighborhood of Minrathous, she does not believe in the superiority of mages.

Abilities

Icebreaker

Blizzard

Glacial Pace

Time Slow

Replenish

Neve uses her talents as an ice mage to freeze and slow enemies, stopping them in their tracks.

Emmrich Volkarin

A necromancer of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch, this well-meaning scholar comes complete with a skeletal assistant, Manfred. Emmrich is as serious about his duty to protect innocents from the occult as he is about his studies and his interest in the mysteries of the fade.

Abilities

Final Rites

Replenish

Entangling Spirits

The Bell Tolls

Time Slow

Emmrich summons forth spirits of the dead to both entangle and hinder his enemies and heal his companions.

Davrin

Bold and charming, this Grey Warden has made a name for himself as a monster hunter. Though he was raised in a Dalish clan, he craved excitement and adventure. He’d rather make history than reflect on it. Now, he cares for Assan, a young griffon.

Abilities

Battle Cry

Death from Above

Heroic Strike

Assan Strike

In War, Victory

Fiercely loyal, Davrin brings his enemies down hard with a combination of mighty attacks, teaming with Assan to keep their companions out of danger.

Bellara Lutare

Bellara is creative, romantic, and obsessed with uncovering the secrets of ancient Elvhenan. She has a strong sense of self – a clear idea of who she is and what she wants – and will push herself to her limits to find the answers she seeks.

Abilities

Fade Bolts

Enfeebling Shot

Replenish

Time Slow

Galvanized Tear

Bellara manipulates the Fade and uses electricity and control magic to support her Companions and diminish the powers of their foes.

Taash

A Qunari dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune, Taash lives for adventure and doesn’t mind taking risks. While her interests include sparkling treasures and hitting things with an axe, Taash is also deeply knowledgeable about many topics.

Abilities

Fire Breath

Dragon’s Roar

Dragonfire Strike

Spitfire

Fortune’s Favor

Blunt and straightforward, Taash is a mighty warrior, who wields dual-axes and breathes out flames, igniting enemies with draconic fury.

It is unclear if any more details than this will be provided on each Dragon Age: The Veilguard companion. Presumably, there will be a deep dive on each character before release as is typical with BioWare, but this remains to be seen.