Dragon Age: The Veilguard Releases New Update, Here’s What It Does

BioWare and EA have released a new Dragon Age: The Veilguard update, the third patch for the new RPG on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the release of the new update, the pair have also provided official patch notes for the update, which in turn has both revealed and detailed everything that has been changed, improved, and added.

Unfortunately, the update does not come complete with any new content or any major new features, but is rather limited to quality of life changes, as well as many bug fixes. In addition to no new content and no major features, there is no information about the file sizes of the update on each platform, which means there is no insight to offer on how long the update will take to download. It will need to be updated before the game can boot up though.

Among the most notable changes is some new Photo mode content, the ability to bound arrow keys to input mappings, improvements to enchantments, new icons for some weapons, and a handy feature involving the Crossroads’ Spirit Merchant.

Quality of Life Changes:

Arrow keys can now be bound to input mappings.

Filters added to Photo Mode.

Screenshot file names from Photo Mode have been simplified, showing the date the photo was taken.

The File Path where screenshots are saved is now shown in game when a screenshot is taken through Photo Mode.

It is now easier to identify where an Enchantment has been applied to a companion’s equipment.

Adjusted the Glint option description in Settings.

New rings can now be compared against both equipped ring slots.

A notification now appears when the Crossroads’ Spirit Merchant is available.

Added new icons for some weapons.

