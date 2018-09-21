Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Android 17 Unveiled In First Screenshots

Bandai Namco has unveiled the first-look at Dragon Ball FighterZ’s newly-announced and imminent DLC character, Android 17, via a brand-new batch of screenshots fresh out of Goku’s oven.

In addition to new screenshots, Bandai Namco has also provided the first details on the fighter, such as his fighting style specifics.

Here are all of the new screenshots:

And here are said details:

“A speed-specialized in-fighter who always moves on the frontlines with his overwhelming speed and overpowers his opponent. He will turn the tables on anyone that stands against him with his “Super Electric Strike!”

Power: A

Speed: A

Reach: B

Technique: A

Energy: A

Ease of Use: S

From the sounds of it, Android 17 will be an ideal fighter for players who like to be aggressive, and who like to do so with a little bit of speed and flair. In other words, if you’re not the offensive type, he may not suitable for your playstyle, and from the sounds of it, may not be as newcomer friendly as others, which is perhaps why he is a DLC character, and wasn’t included from the jump.

Whether Android 17 will be good enough to disrupt the current meta or become a popular choice, who knows. But there is one thing that is clear: judging based off those screenshots, he will at least look badass in action.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out the potential of Android 17, as Capcom has said that the character will arrive sometime later this month. And given that September is almost over, you have to assume a release announcement is imminent.

Whenever the character releases, he will cost $4.99 USD and require an additional download.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Launching back in January, the fighting game has remained one of the most critically-acclaimed releases this year. Further, it is poised to arrive on Nintendo Switch next week on September 28. Perhaps Android 17’s release will accompany the launch of the Switch version.