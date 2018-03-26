Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Developer Will Have Its President Join EVO 2018 As a Competitor – But With a Different Game

This year's EVO 2018 tournament event is shaping up to be quite spectacular. First, we got the rundown of games that will be featured at the event, including Injustice 2, Dragon Ball FighterZ and two Smash Bros. games. Now, we've learned that another guest will be joining the competition, and not in the way that you'd expect.

Minoru Kidooka, who serves as president of Arc System Works, will be participating at EVO 2018 this year. Now, some folks would automatically assume that he'll be playing Dragon Ball FighterZ, since Arc developed the game for Bandai Namco. But that's not the case.

In fact, fans were asked in a poll about which game they want to see Kidooka play, and FighterZ wasn't even listed in the choices. There were five games to choose from – Super Smash Bros. Melee, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, Tekken 7, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Injustice 2.

Out of those games, here's how the votes went down:

Super Smash Bros. Melee – 1,908 votes

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition – 832 votes

Tekken 7 – 744 votes

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U – 435 votes

Injustice 2 – 319 votes

So it appears that Kidooka will be taking part in the Melee face-offs, and we'll be able to see just how far he gets. You can see him confirm the news in this interview.

Kidooka is the latest star to join the EVO ranks, as Dragon Ball FighterZ producer Tomoko Hiroki previously confirmed that she would be ready for competition at the event, taking on all comers at her own game. It's a different route, but one that fans will easily embrace, as they'll be able to see which favorite characters Hiroki uses in battles.

EVO 2018 takes place from August 3rd through the 5th at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Every year, the tournament has been a huge draw both in-person and online, and has also become the home for big announcements in the fighting world.

With two Smash games being involved in the tournament, do you think this might be an ideal place for Nintendo to host a showcase for its just-announced Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch? Guess we'll have to wait and see.

You can learn more about the EVO event here.