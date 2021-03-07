Dragon Ball FighterZ Reveals Gogeta SS4 Release Date

✖

In addition to showing off gameplay of the upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC fighter Gogeta SS4 this weekend, Bandai Namco has revealed that the latest and greatest Goku combination will be joining the extensive roster on March 12th. That is, of course, just days from now at this point. Gogeta SS4 marks the last of the latest FighterZ Pass characters to join the game, and no further fighters have been announced.

If you are somehow not familiar with the character, Gogeta SS4 is a combined version of Goku and Vegeta created via the Fusion Dance while they are in their Super Saiyan 4 forms. Gogeta SS4 originates from Dragon Ball GT, like some of the other characters that have joined Dragon Ball FighterZ over the years, and has appeared in numerous spinoffs since first appearing in the anime. Despite the fact that Gogeta SS4 is an incredibly powerful character, it's unclear how his moves will actually stack up against the other fighters once released.

We hope you enjoyed #dragonball #battlehour! Also, one last thing about GOGETA SS4: pic.twitter.com/uRD76UZekr — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) March 7, 2021

As noted above, Gogeta SS4 is set to join the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster on March 12th. Dragon Ball FighterZ itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The most recent DLC fighter for the video game, Super Baby 2, released back in January. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime fighting video game right here.

What do you think of the news of Gogeta SS4 release date? Have you been playing the popular anime fighting video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!