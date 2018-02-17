Dragon Ball FighterZ Mod Brings Nicolas Cage to the Fight, Everyone Else Go Home

There are some pretty great mods out there, even for the newly released fighter Dragon Ball FighterZ. Earlier this week we revealed the “terribly fantastic” Sonic the Hedgehog mod for the fighter but even that one can’t compare to the latest mystery mod to be unveiled. Hold on to your pants, because Nicolas Cage has officially crashed the party.

The mod’s creator even mentions in the video’s description not to take the latest mod too seriously. It’s essentially a playable meme, but isn’t that Cage’s legacy? Basically, it’s just Cage’s face modded onto visible parts of Frieza’s armor and it’s so perfect in its imperfection that we can’t stop watching the video over and over and over again.

Dragon Ball FighterZ has seen a significant drop in PC players since its launch, a whopping 80% to be exact. Maybe modders are hoping to up the ante a little bit and get players back into the game. I would play this simply for Cage’s angelic face and luscious lips. Or, not. I don’t want to make it weird.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For more about the game:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.