Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Producer Will Enter the Upcoming EVO Fighting Tournament

Just a few days ago, the team behind the yearly EVO event confirmed this year’s line-up of games, and while fans of Marvel vs. Capcom and King of Fighters were left out in the cold, there were a couple of energetic new additions, including Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The anime-based fighting game from Arc System Works has been a stellar hit since its release, selling millions of copies across the board. And now, with the tournament looming later this summer, fighting fanatics can’t wait to see who’s the best at the game.

But they’ll have some heavy competition. Over the weekend, Bandai Namco released a new video acknowledging the game’s entry in the tournament, and thanking the fans at the same time. On top of that, however, it also noted that a new entrant to the tournament will make things very interesting – the game’s producer.

Tomoko Hiroki appears in the video, further confirming that the game will be at EVO, bringing competitors from around the world. But then she surprises everyone by noting, “Practice a lot! Because I will enter the tournament.”

This may mark the first time in a while (or ever, really) that a producer behind the game goes hands on with it during a tournament – but that’s sure to make things a lot more exciting. We know there are a lot of devotees out there that have already mastered a few combos in FighterZ, as well as its massive, planet-crushing super moves, so putting those skills against someone behind the game should be quite something to see.

“Thank you for your support,” she said, before doing Goku’s “See ya!”, complete with hand motion.

Now we’re intrigued. Which characters will she play as in the tournament? Is she a Yamcha fanatic, or perhaps she’ll show us what she can do with Beerus? Regardless, we want to see it happen.

Check out the video above and look for more news leading up to EVO 2018 in the months ahead. Don’t forget, you’ll be able to watch all of the fighting action online, in case you can’t attend.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.