Dragon Ball FighterZ: Super Baby 2 DLC Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

After first being revealed in Weekly Jump, Bandai Namco has fully revealed Super Baby 2 as the next DLC fighter for the popular fighting video game Dragon Ball FighterZ. The trailer, which revealed the DLC fighter's release date as January 15th, showed off Super Baby 2 taking on the Saiyans in the video game -- including his giant Golden Great Ape form.

Super Baby 2, if you are not familiar, is from Dragon Ball GT. It is a later, more powerful form of antagonist Baby. He is a member of the Tuffle race that basically wants to wipe out Saiyans. In some ways, Baby is Dragon Ball GT's answer to Dragon Ball Z's Cell. And it looks like he's about to run wild on the roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ when he arrives in January.

LET'S GO!!! – Super Baby 2 arrives Jan. 15th to #DragonBallFIGHTERZ! What are you most excited for, Super Baby 2 or our special teaser at the end? 😏 Pick up FighterZ Pass 3 today & get 2 day early access! https://t.co/W2b1UBBjdd pic.twitter.com/l4Q3N1h6nD — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 20, 2020

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The most recent DLC fighter for the video game, Master Roshi, released back in September. Super Baby 2 is set to release on January 15th with a two-day early access period for anyone that has the FighterZ Pass 3. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime fighting video game right here.

