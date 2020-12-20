Dragon Ball FighterZ Reveals Gogeta SS4 as New DLC Fighter

As part of the new trailer showing off Super Baby 2 as the latest and greatest DLC fighter coming to the popular fighting video game Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco revealed yet another DLC fighter: Gogeta SS4. While Super Baby 2 is set to release on January 15th, with those that have the FighterZ Pass 3 getting access a little early, Gogeta SS4 is simply listed as "Coming Soon" which likely means March if not later.

If you are not familiar, Gogeta SS4 is a product of Goku and Vegeta doing the Fusion Dance while both of them are in their Super Saiyan 4 forms. As with Super Baby 2 and the younger Goku previously made available as a DLC fighter, Gogeta SS4 originates from Dragon Ball GT and has appeared in numerous spinoffs since first appearing in the anime.

On 15 January, Baby Vegeta will join the roster of #DragonBall FighterZ in his ultimate state, Super Baby 2!

On 15 January, Baby Vegeta will join the roster of #DragonBall FighterZ in his ultimate state, Super Baby 2!

Get the FighterZ Pass 3 to unlock him 2 days early: https://t.co/cBf7FRD1Bh Gogeta SS4 will also soon bring his tremendous strength to the fight!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The most recent DLC fighter for the video game, Master Roshi, released back in September. Super Baby 2 is set to release on January 15th with a two-day early access period for anyone that has the FighterZ Pass 3. Gogeta SS4 is currently slated as "Coming Soon." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime fighting video game right here.

