Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta Release Date Revealed

Dragon Ball FighterZ is still getting new DLC long after it’s 2018 launch, and the latest release for the game is coming later this month when Gogeta SSGSS is made available. The fighter will be released on September 26th, according to information found in the latest issue of the magazine V-Jump, so those who are still battling online in Dragon Ball FighterZ should keep an eye out for an official announcement from Bandai Namco to be made soon.

Siliconera (via Ryokutya2089) reported on the release of the upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ and pegged September 26th as the date when Gogeta SSGSS will be available. Commonly referred to simply as Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, the fighter is one of many different Saiyans who’ve been added to the game. The fighter is the result of Goku and Vegeta properly performing the Fusion Dance and is then elevated to the Super Saiyan Blue status which is one of the most powerful forms a Saiyan can reach.

Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta also has his own unique set of abilities that sets him apart from Vegito, so players can expect to channel those in the game as well. The information from V-Jump also referenced two of the abilities the fighter will use including the God Punisher special ability and the Meteor Explosion attack. The first of those attacks is an energy blast followed by consecutive follow-ups with the rainbow-colored “Stardust Breaker” finishing off the move. The latter is a dash attack which can be supplemented with an Ultimate Kamehameha if the players has enough Ki built up.

Those who have been following the Dragon Ball FighterZ teasers and announcements will recall that Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta made an appearance in the trailer at the top where the focus was put on Janemba. The antagonist who Gogeta went up against previously was met by his foe once again in the trailer when the fused fighter crashed the end of the trailer to show off one of those ultimate moves.

Look for an official announcement from Bandai Namco soon, perhaps accompanied with another trailer of some sort to pave the way for Gogeta’s release. Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta is scheduled to be available on September 26th.