New Dragon Ball FighterZ Video Shows Tien In Action

Bandai Namco has been releasing a number of Dragon Ball FighterZ profile videos over the past few weeks, taking a close look at the many fighters that are included in the game’s cast. Well, good news, they’re back with another one, and this time, it’s all about Tien!

The video, which can be seen above, features a showcase of just what he can do within the game, starting out with some of his basic combos before moving into more of his elaborate moves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

His basic combos look like something that are easy to execute, whether you’re jumping in with an attack, or doing punching attacks on the ground. You can also chain together super attacks into your combos, in case you want to do additional damage to your opponents.

You can also throw projectiles, both big and small, at your opponents, and follow up with a combo if you time your hit on your opponent well enough. You’ll see several examples of this in the video above.

The “volleyball special” move is also introduced, in which you can grab an opponent and land a couple of hits, sticking them into the air with some extra damage. You have to time these properly, though, so don’t be surprised if you need to practice them a little bit.

And his super technique looks incredible, in which he pounds his opponent into the ground with a number of collective shotgun-like blasts from the sky. It’s an impressive looking move, and one that should do damage to a foe, even if they manage to block a great deal of them.

That’s really about all the video profiles, but it does show off the power and speed that Tien is capable of – which should make him an easy favorite to fighting fans everywhere.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases on January 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.