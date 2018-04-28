Dragon Ball FighterZ Leaks Vegito Blue Trailer

After much speculation about who the next DLC fighter would be in Dragon Ball FighterZ following Fused Zamasu, a leaked trailer appears to confirm that Vegito Blue is coming next.

The leaked trailer was shared by Shonen Games’ Twitter account, and while it’s unclear how the trailer was obtained, it’s clear that it’s the official trailer for the SSGSS version of Vegito. From the opening to the “Joins the Fight” title and the way that it ends, it has everything that Bandai Namco typically includes in the Dragon Ball FighterZ trailers for new characters.

While the trailer doesn’t give much indication as to the names of Vegito Blue’s abilities that he’ll have in his kit, one attack that can’t be missed is the Final Kamehameha that he uses against Fused Zamasu. In the same way that Vegito is the fusion of both Vegeta and Goku that’s amplified to its blue-haired SSGSS form, the Final Kamehameha is the combination of Vegeta’s Final Flash and Goku’s Super Kamehameha. It wraps Vegeta’s attack around Goku’s in a flash of blue and yellow energy, and while the energy bars aren’t shown to indicate how many bars the move will consume, you can bet it’ll be a costly one for users and opponents.

While the trailer leak all but confirms Vegito Blue until Bandai Namco officially announces it, the reveal of the fighter wasn’t totally unexpected. In fact, many who saw that Fused Zamasu was joining the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster assumed that the character to round out this latest pair of DLC fighters would be SSGSS Vegito. The fusion of Vegeta and Goku fought Fused Zamasu in Dragon Ball Super, so it was expected that Vegito wouldn’t be too far behind after Fused Zamasu was officially revealed. The fighter was also part of a leak that came earlier and was correct in indicating that Broly and Bardock would be coming first as DLC fighters with Fused Zamasu and SSGSS Vegito following soon after.

Bandai Namco has also been teasing the reveal on Twitter with one of the most recent teasers including Vegeta’s voice actor. Christopher Sabat, the voice of Vegeta and many other Dragon Ball characters over the years, got a response from Bandai Namco that said he’d left a Potara earring behind. Vegeta only uses those earrings to fuse with one person, so many assumed the teaser could only be pointing towards Vegito.

No release date for Vegito Blue has been revealed, but look for the official reveal from Bandai Namco in the coming weeks.