‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Sees Huge Shipping Numbers Worldwide

When it launched earlier this year we knew that Dragon Ball FighterZ would be a huge hit, accepted by both the fighting and anime communities and enjoyed across a number of platforms. Now, following the release of the Nintendo Switch last month, we can confirm that it is indeed a worldwide success.

Today the official Dragon Ball FighterZ game account on Twitter confirmed that the game has shipped 3.5 million copies worldwide, including “DL” versions which we can assume means downloadable versions of the game. That’s not too shabby a number at all, indicating that there’s a good future in anime-based 2D fighting games.

Bandai Namco noted in its tweet, “”#ドラゴンボールファイターズ” has surpassed 3.5 million in total worldwide shipments (including DL version)!

Always #DBFZ thank you for rooting! We are thinking of a plan that will be happy for users in the future, thank you continue!” You can see the tweet and the congratulatory image below!

With EVO’s Japan show coming up early next year, there could be a chance we see some form of FighterZ related announcement at the show. This could be another season of content with new fighters joining the fray or perhaps some new modes to keep combatants busy with its second year of release. The company hasn’t said for sure, but considering that the DLC plan concluded with the recent release of Cooler and Android 17, it wouldn’t hurt to see what’s on the horizon for FighterZ.

In the meantime, though, you should definitely check the game out if you haven’t already. Tanner Dedmon said in his review earlier this year, “Throughout the Budokais and Xenoverses over the years, Dragon Ball FighterZ stands out as a staple in not just a Dragon Ball fan’s collection, but in the game library of any fighting game aficionado as well. Dragon Ball FighterZ confidently presents itself as one of the best fighting games that’ll be released this year as perhaps the best adaptation the franchise has ever seen, a co-op couch brawler and online PvP game that players will return to for years.”

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.